Belkin’s StandBy-ready charging puck is on sale for just $14 right now

Wireless charging is nearly ubiquitous, but obtaining true MagSafe speeds when charging your iPhone isn’t always cheap. Apple’s first-party MagSafe Charger clocks in at a hefty $39 when it’s not on sale, while MagSafe-certified 2-in-1 chargers can often cost as much as $100. Thankfully, Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro with MagSafe is on sale for an all-time low of $14.27 (about $36 off) direct from Belkin when you use promo code PBF23 at checkout. If you prefer a different retailer, it’s also matching its previous low at Amazon, where you can snag it for $19.99 ($30 off) thanks to Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event.

Belkin’s charging puck is better than Apple’s charger in just about every way, though it’s regularly more expensive. What makes the MagSafe-certified magnetic charger so compelling is its support for 15W charging speeds (or 12W for the iPhone 12 / 13 Mini), whereas most Qi wireless chargers cap out at 7.5W. The quicker speeds are exactly what Apple’s MagSafe puck offers, which makes it easy to quickly juice your iPhone and get it ready for whatever comes next.

Belkin made a few great design choices with the BoostCharge Pro, too. It’s outfitted with a built-in kickstand, for one, letting you comfortably watch videos while your iPhone is charging or make use of the new StandBy mode in iOS 17. It also features a lengthy 6.5-foot (two-meter) braided cable, which makes the one-meter cable Apple offers with its charging puck seem entirely inadequate. You shouldn’t run into any compatibility issues if you’re using a newer iPhone, either, as the BoostCharge Pro supports iPhone 12 models and newer (including the iPhone 15).