What’s this? Jack Skellington is coming to Fortnite for Halloween

Some special guests are coming to Fortnite’s annual Halloween event, Fortnitemares. The battle royale’s item shop is being updated in the coming weeks with a trio of season-appropriate characters: Alan Wake, Michael Myers, and Jack Skellington. They’ll join some new and returning Fortnite characters who will be available during the holiday.
Here’s a look at what to expect:
Outside of things to buy, the event will also feature the usual spooky makeover. In the past, that has included everything from ghosts to werewolves to a monster hunting Ariana Grande. However, in keeping with the current season of Fortnite, this year’s Fortnitemares is all about vampires. There’s a new shotgun that shoots wooden stakes, a vampire blade that saps energy from your opponents, and the return of the pumpkin launcher and witch broom items. There’s also another horde mode, where players can fend off zombies to earn in-game rewards.
The Halloween event will run from now until November 2nd.
In addition to all the holiday-themed additions, today’s update also marks a notable change for players on older Android hardware. According to developer Epic Games, “starting with v28.00, players will be required to use OS10 or higher to continue playing Fortnite natively on Android in an officially supported manner. Android OS9 will no longer be officially supported in Fortnite, which means that we will no longer actively ensure that it is compatible with Fortnite, and that the service quality may degrade over time and eventually become unplayable.”
The update comes during a particularly hectic time for Fortnite and Epic, with extensive layoffs at the developer, and notable changes including the introduction of age ratings for Creative experiences, the rising price of V-bucks, and the departure of creative lead Donald Mustard.