What’s this? Jack Skellington is coming to Fortnite for Halloween

Some special guests are coming to Fortnite’s annual Halloween event, Fortnitemares. The battle royale’s item shop is being updated in the coming weeks with a trio of season-appropriate characters: Alan Wake, Michael Myers, and Jack Skellington. They’ll join some new and returning Fortnite characters who will be available during the holiday.

Here’s a look at what to expect:

Outside of things to buy, the event will also feature the usual spooky makeover. In the past, that has included everything from ghosts to werewolves to a monster hunting Ariana Grande. However, in keeping with the current season of Fortnite, this year’s Fortnitemares is all about vampires. There’s a new shotgun that shoots wooden stakes, a vampire blade that saps energy from your opponents, and the return of the pumpkin launcher and witch broom items. There’s also another horde mode, where players can fend off zombies to earn in-game rewards.

The Halloween event will run from now until November 2nd.