Google is making it easier for users to ditch passwords on their Google accounts in favor of passkeys — a fast, secure, and passwordless approach to logins that utilizes the pin, face, or fingerprint authentication built into your devices. Starting today, Google account users will be prompted to create a passkey for their account by default, sparing them from manually hunting through account settings for the setup process.
While the industry-wide goal is to eventually make passkeys the new login standard, Google says that passwords will “still remain part of our lives as we make the pivot.” As such, users can still choose to sign into their Google account with traditional passwords, and can opt out of using passkeys entirely by disabling the “skip password when possible” option for their account.
Google has introduced passkey support to a range of its products over the last year, including Workspace and Cloud accounts, and its Chrome web browser. Many leading websites and apps also support passkeys. You can find more information about where they can currently be used via this directory created by the 1Password password management service.