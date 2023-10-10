Skip to main content
The OnePlus Open foldable could be arriving in the US as soon as next week

WinFuture says the OnePlus Open will cost around $1,700 when it drops on October 19th.

By Wes Davis, a weekend editor who covers the latest in tech and entertainment. He has written news, reviews, and more as a tech journalist since 2020.

A side-by-side shot of the Open partially folded from the front and the back.
The OnePlus Open, a rebadged Oppo folding phone.
Image: WinFuture

German tech site WinFuture shared leaked marketing shots of the the OnePlus Open today and claims it will arrive in the US on October 19th for around $1,700.

The pictures show OnePlus’ rebadged Oppo Find N3 is more Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 than Pixel Fold — it’s taller than it is wide when you pop it open — and it has OnePlus’ characteristically circular three-camera array. The images show it in two colors: green and black.

Here, have a gallery of the images WinFuture shared today:

That the OnePlus Open will come on October 19th lines up with previous rumors about its release timeline. OnePlus just shared a shadowy close-up of the phone in a post yesterday, too.

WinFuture says the phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. Rumor also has it the phone will come with 16GB of RAM, a 7.8-inch display and a 6.31-inch outer screen, both 120Hz OLEDs. It may also get two 48MP cameras (one an ultrawide) and a 64MP telephoto, then a 32MP selfie camera on the outside display and a 20MP camera inside. It could be rounded out with a 67-watt fast-charging 4,800mAh battery.

If the Open really does show up on the 19th, we’ll have bookish foldables from three different manufacturers in the US: Samsung, Google, and now OnePlus. Microsoft might also return to the game with something that actually has a contiguous, folding screen. Apart from some vague rumors about a folding iPad, Apple doesn’t seem interested in getting bent. Yet.

