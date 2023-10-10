Another game controller maker is embracing drift-resistant Hall effect joysticks

GameSir is the latest company to launch wireless controllers featuring magnetic, stick-drift-resistant “Hall effect” joysticks: the new T4 Cyclone and Cyclone Pro gamepads. Currently, standard controllers from companies like Nintendo, Sony, and Microsoft still incorporate potentiometer joysticks that are prone to annoying stick drift over time as they wear down. Third-party accessory makers have started a trend to include Hall effect technology in their controllers, hoping to offer better longevity.

The first of the T4 Cyclone pair has a Nintendo-style face button layout, where the A button is to the east of the cluster. The Cyclone’s joysticks aren’t the only part of it that includes Hall effect tech — GameSir is also using it in the analog triggers, which the company says provides “0.1mm of accuracy” for precise responsiveness like acceleration in a car and can switch to a fast trigger mode for better FPS responsiveness.

GameSir T4 Cyclone vs. Cyclone Pro Image: GameSir

The controller has “tri-mode” connectivity, which means it works with Bluetooth devices, wired through its USB-C port, and 2.4 GHz wireless with the help of a dongle (sold separately). The Cyclones aren’t designed to work with PlayStation or Xbox consoles, but they do work on Nintendo Switch, SteamDeck, PC, iOS, and Andriod devices. GameSir includes an App that allows you to program the rear macro buttons, and there’s a front “M” button that can provide a quick toggle for trigger and stick modes, as well as adjusting rumble intensity. It’s available now on Amazon for $39.99.

The T4 Cyclone Pro is mostly identical to the non-Pro controller, including built-in gyro controls and a 3.5mm jack for headphones. But the Pro also includes that 2.4 GHz dongle that is sold separately with the cheaper model, and it has clicky face buttons (instead of soft) that are arranged in the Xbox-style layout where the A button is to the south of the cluster. The Pro model is available on Amazon for $49.99.