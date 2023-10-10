Skip to main content
Motorola’s other Razr foldable is here for $699.99

The 2023 Motorola Razr features a smaller outer screen than the Razr Plus — and a lower price. Motorola is also bringing the 2023 Edge to North America for $599.99.

By Allison Johnson, a reviewer with 10 years of experience writing about consumer tech. She has a special interest in mobile photography and telecom. Previously, she worked at DPReview.

The 2023 Motorola Razr in sage green showing the cover display.
Photo by Allison Johnson / The Verge

Hot foldable summer isn’t quite over. Motorola revealed two new flip phones earlier this year, but until now, only the higher-end Razr Plus has actually reached the market. Now, the standard Motorola Razr is debuting with a smaller 1.5-inch outer screen.

It’s priced at $699.99, making it the least expensive mainstream flip phone in the US by a significant margin — the Razr Plus and Samsung’s Z Flip 5 start at $999.

Motorola is marketing the Razr Plus as the kind of phone that helps you manage your screen time. The smaller screen is, by necessity, really only useful for checking information and messages rather than taking action. There’s also a new feature called Moto Unplugged — you pick which apps and notifications you’ll allow and set a timeframe to use it. Basically, a focus mode with a timer. On the inside, there’s a 6.9-inch 1080p display at your disposal. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, which is Qualcomm’s midrange processor, while the Razr Plus uses the higher-tier 8 Plus Gen 1.

2023 Motorola Razr in vanilla cream on a table top.

Outside of price, the 2023 Razr doesn’t exactly break the mold in any way. Like the Razr Plus, it comes with an IP52 rating for some dust resistance and moderate splash resistance. There’s a 64-megapixel main rear camera along with an ultrawide, plus a 32-megapixel camera on the inside. There’s (very slow) 5W wireless charging and 30W wired charging, and the whole thing comes in the lovely “vegan leather” trim we saw on the magenta Razr Plus. The Razr will be available for preorder on October 12th and goes on sale on October 19th.

Rendering of Motorola Edge 2023 showing front and back
The upper-midrange 2023 Edge comes with a full IP68 rating, but lacks a top tier chipset.
Image: Motorola

The 2023 Motorola Edge also debuts today as a midrange alternative to the Edge Plus. At $599.99, it’s a kind of upper-midrange device that occupies a space in the market recently vacated by Google — the Pixel 7 cost $599, but the Pixel 8 gets a bump up to $699. The 2023 Edge comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chipset and a 6.6-inch 1080p display with 144Hz top refresh rate.

It features a full IP68 rating for dust and water resistance — not a given in the midrange class — and comes with fast 68W wired charging as well as 15W wireless charging. On the rear panel, there’s a 50-megapixel main camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide that doubles as a macro. Motorola seems to have given up on the low-res macro sensor, at least in this price bracket, and that’s a wonderful thing indeed. The 2023 Edge is on sale today.

