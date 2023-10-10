Motorola’s other Razr foldable is here for $699.99

Hot foldable summer isn’t quite over. Motorola revealed two new flip phones earlier this year, but until now, only the higher-end Razr Plus has actually reached the market. Now, the standard Motorola Razr is debuting with a smaller 1.5-inch outer screen.

It’s priced at $699.99, making it the least expensive mainstream flip phone in the US by a significant margin — the Razr Plus and Samsung’s Z Flip 5 start at $999.

Motorola is marketing the Razr Plus as the kind of phone that helps you manage your screen time. The smaller screen is, by necessity, really only useful for checking information and messages rather than taking action. There’s also a new feature called Moto Unplugged — you pick which apps and notifications you’ll allow and set a timeframe to use it. Basically, a focus mode with a timer. On the inside, there’s a 6.9-inch 1080p display at your disposal. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, which is Qualcomm’s midrange processor, while the Razr Plus uses the higher-tier 8 Plus Gen 1.

Previous Next







1 / 5 Previous Next







1 / 5

Outside of price, the 2023 Razr doesn’t exactly break the mold in any way. Like the Razr Plus, it comes with an IP52 rating for some dust resistance and moderate splash resistance. There’s a 64-megapixel main rear camera along with an ultrawide, plus a 32-megapixel camera on the inside. There’s (very slow) 5W wireless charging and 30W wired charging, and the whole thing comes in the lovely “vegan leather” trim we saw on the magenta Razr Plus. The Razr will be available for preorder on October 12th and goes on sale on October 19th.

The upper-midrange 2023 Edge comes with a full IP68 rating, but lacks a top tier chipset. Image: Motorola

The 2023 Motorola Edge also debuts today as a midrange alternative to the Edge Plus. At $599.99, it’s a kind of upper-midrange device that occupies a space in the market recently vacated by Google — the Pixel 7 cost $599, but the Pixel 8 gets a bump up to $699. The 2023 Edge comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chipset and a 6.6-inch 1080p display with 144Hz top refresh rate.