WGA’s new labor contract is finally a sealed deal

(Disclosure: The Verge’s editorial staff is also unionized with the Writers Guild of America, East.)

Per The Hollywood Reporter, an astonishing 99 percent — 8,435 out of 8,525 of the ballots cast — of WGA members voted to authorize the new deal with the AMPTP, which will determine how writers are compensated for the next three years. In a statement about the ratification vote, Writers Guild of America West president Meredith Stiehm pointed to the union’s “solidarity and determination” as the sources of its strength and stressed the “meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of our combined membership”

“Together we were able to accomplish what many said was impossible only six months ago,” Stiehm said. “We would not have been able to achieve this industry-changing contract without WGA chief negotiator Ellen Stutzman, negotiating committee co-chairs Chris Keyser and David A. Goodman, the entire WGA negotiating committee, strike captains, lot coordinators, and the staff that supported every part of the negotiation and strike.”