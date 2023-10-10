The slim PS5 is still huge

Sony just announced a redesigned PS5 that’s smaller, lighter, slimmer, and available with a detachable disc drive. The original PS5 is a beast — the biggest game console in modern history — so I was curious just how much smaller the new model might be compared to the old one.
I won’t leave you in suspense. I dropped the measurements of the new and old PS5s into CompareSizes.com, and here’s how they compare:
So, overall, the new PS5s are still big. But it appears they won’t take up quite as much space in your media center as the original models do.
Just for fun, I plugged the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S into CompareSizes.com, too:
You can see the comparisons for yourself at CompareSizes.com.
The redesigned PS5s will go on sale sometime in November, Sony announced on Tuesday. If you get the Digital Edition, you can buy a Blu-ray disc drive after the fact for $79.99. They also come with 1TB of storage instead of the 825GB offered with the original models.