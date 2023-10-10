The slim PS5 is still huge

Sony just announced a redesigned PS5 that’s smaller, lighter, slimmer, and available with a detachable disc drive. The original PS5 is a beast — the biggest game console in modern history — so I was curious just how much smaller the new model might be compared to the old one.

I won’t leave you in suspense. I dropped the measurements of the new and old PS5s into CompareSizes.com, and here’s how they compare:

From left: the original digital PS5, the original PS5, the new digital PS5, and the new disc drive PS5. Screenshot by Jay Peters / The Verge, comparison from CompareSizes.com

So, overall, the new PS5s are still big. But it appears they won’t take up quite as much space in your media center as the original models do.

Just for fun, I plugged the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S into CompareSizes.com, too:

From left: the Xbox Series S, the Xbox Series X, the original digital PS5, the original PS5, the new digital PS5, and the new disc drive PS5. Screenshot by Jay Peters / The Verge, comparison from CompareSizes.com

You can see the comparisons for yourself at CompareSizes.com.