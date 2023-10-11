Today is the last day to save on Disney Plus and Hulu before the price hike

Like nearly every streaming service these days, Disney is raising the prices of its ad-free Disney Plus and Hulu plans. Starting tomorrow, October 12th, Disney Plus will go from $10.99 per month to $13.99, while its annual ad-free plan will go from $109.99 to $139.99. In addition, Hulu’s no-ads tier will increase from $14.99 a month to $17.99.

Thankfully, there’s still time to save on either plan ahead of Disney’s price hike. If you subscribe to a year of Disney Plus Premium today, you’ll be able to get a full year for $109.99 before having to fork out an extra $30. Just make sure to mark your calendars as you’ll be charged $139.99 on the next billing date, which will be a year from now.

You can also save if you subscribe to the month-to-month plan before October 12th, albeit nowhere near as much. If you subscribe before October 12th, you’ll be charged $10.99 for your first month of Disney Plus. You’ll then have to pay $13.99 per month like everybody else after your first billing cycle, but that’s still a savings of $3.

Disney Plus Premium (annual subscription) $ 110 $ 140 21 % off $ 110 $ 110 $ 140 21 % off Disney Plus offers a host of programming, including recent releases like Ahsoka and Loki. If you sign up for the Disney Plus Premium annual plan before October 12th, you’ll be able to save $30 and get a year for $109.99. $110 at Disney

The same logic applies to the Disney Bundle Trio Basic and Premium plans. These include ad-supported and ad-free versions of Disney Plus and Hulu, respectively, with both offering ESPN Plus with ads. If you subscribe before October 12th, you’ll be charged $12.99 for the first month of the ad-supported Basic bundle or $19.99 for the Premium ad-free package. The price hike will kick in on your second billing cycle, so you’ll pay $14.99 and $24.99, respectively.

Disney Bundle Trio (first month) $ 13 $ 15 13 % off $ 13 $ 13 $ 15 13 % off The Disney Bundle Trio plans include Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus with ads. The Basic plan includes ads, while the Premium tier offers an ad-free Hulu and Disney Plus experience. If you subscribe before October 12th, you’ll be able to save $2 on your first month for the Basic tier, or $5 on your first month for the latter. $13 at Disney Plus (Basic)$20 at Disney Plus (Premium)