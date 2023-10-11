Today is the last day to save on Disney Plus and Hulu before the price hike

Like nearly every streaming service these days, Disney is raising the prices of its ad-free Disney Plus and Hulu plans. Starting tomorrow, October 12th, Disney Plus will go from $10.99 per month to $13.99, while its annual ad-free plan will go from $109.99 to $139.99. In addition, Hulu’s no-ads tier will increase from $14.99 a month to $17.99.
Thankfully, there’s still time to save on either plan ahead of Disney’s price hike. If you subscribe to a year of Disney Plus Premium today, you’ll be able to get a full year for $109.99 before having to fork out an extra $30. Just make sure to mark your calendars as you’ll be charged $139.99 on the next billing date, which will be a year from now.
You can also save if you subscribe to the month-to-month plan before October 12th, albeit nowhere near as much. If you subscribe before October 12th, you’ll be charged $10.99 for your first month of Disney Plus. You’ll then have to pay $13.99 per month like everybody else after your first billing cycle, but that’s still a savings of $3.
Disney Plus Premium (annual subscription)
Disney Plus offers a host of programming, including recent releases like Ahsoka and Loki. If you sign up for the Disney Plus Premium annual plan before October 12th, you’ll be able to save $30 and get a year for $109.99.
The same logic applies to the Disney Bundle Trio Basic and Premium plans. These include ad-supported and ad-free versions of Disney Plus and Hulu, respectively, with both offering ESPN Plus with ads. If you subscribe before October 12th, you’ll be charged $12.99 for the first month of the ad-supported Basic bundle or $19.99 for the Premium ad-free package. The price hike will kick in on your second billing cycle, so you’ll pay $14.99 and $24.99, respectively.
Disney Bundle Trio (first month)
The Disney Bundle Trio plans include Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus with ads. The Basic plan includes ads, while the Premium tier offers an ad-free Hulu and Disney Plus experience. If you subscribe before October 12th, you’ll be able to save $2 on your first month for the Basic tier, or $5 on your first month for the latter.
Alternatively, you can still get three months of Hulu with Live TV for $49.99 per month until the end of today, October 11th, before the price jumps to $76.99. The promo is available to both new subscribers and those who haven’t been subscribed to Hulu within the last month. The bundle includes access to ad-supported Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus. That means you can watch NFL games, stream Star Wars shows like Ahsoka and The Mandalorian, or binge on Hulu’s latest seasons of The Bear and Futurama.
Hulu with Live TV grants you access to over 90 live sports, news, and entertainment channels, Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and all of Hulu’s TV shows and movies. You can also record live shows with unlimited DVR.