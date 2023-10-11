One of our favorite smartwatches for Android users is down to $170

In terms of specs, the GTR 4 offers an abundance of fitness tracking features, including over 150 sports modes and the ability to withstand up to 50 meters of water pressure. It also features multiband GPS — a rarity at this price point — as well as a host of sensors for monitoring your heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, and stress levels. It can even last up to two weeks on a single charge, so long as you’re not a power user or rely heavily on the always-on display.

Amazfit GTR 4 $ 170 $ 200 15 % off $ 170 $ 170 $ 200 15 % off The Amazfit GTR 4 is a platform-agnostic smartwatch that delivers a lot of bang for your buck. It has dual-band GPS, is Alexa-compatible, and has 14 days of battery life. Read our review. $170 at Amazon

What’s more shocking about the budget smartwatch, however, is its built-in screen. Instead of the dim, low-quality display you often find on Android wearables, the GTR 4 sports a vibrant, 1.4-inch OLED. Toss in Bluetooth, Amazon Alexa support, notifications, and the usual suite of smartwatch features, and you’re getting quite a lot for just $169.99.

Of course, the Amazfit GTR 4 can’t quite keep pace with the latest tech from Apple, Samsung, and Google. In her review, The Verge’s Victoria Song called the wearable the “king of budget smartwatches” but noted that it’s still missing a few compelling features. It doesn’t support NFC for making contactless payments, for one, nor do quick text replies work on iOS. And while the watch does support onboard music, she frequently ran into trouble trying to load her library.