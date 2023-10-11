Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

One of our favorite smartwatches for Android users is down to $170

One of our favorite smartwatches for Android users is down to $170

/

Few wearables offer as much bang for your buck as Amazfit’s feature-packed GTR 4, especially at this price.

By Jon Bitner

|

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Alexa screen on the Amazfit GTR 4 displaying the time and the phrase “Hope you’ve had a good Thursday.”
The crisp OLED display on the Amazfit GTR 4 is easily one of its best features, if not the best.
Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

Looking to add a smartwatch to your wrist but not excited about spending over $300 on an Apple Watch Series 9 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 6? Lucky for you, the Amazfit GTR 4 — a budget wearable that offers many of the same features — is matching its all-time of $169.99 at Amazon ($30 off) as part of the retailer’s fall Prime Day event.

Related

In terms of specs, the GTR 4 offers an abundance of fitness tracking features, including over 150 sports modes and the ability to withstand up to 50 meters of water pressure. It also features multiband GPS — a rarity at this price point — as well as a host of sensors for monitoring your heart rate, blood oxygen saturation, and stress levels. It can even last up to two weeks on a single charge, so long as you’re not a power user or rely heavily on the always-on display.

Amazfit GTR 4 on a woman’s wrist with a closeup of an analog watch face

Amazfit GTR 4

$20015% off
$170

The Amazfit GTR 4 is a platform-agnostic smartwatch that delivers a lot of bang for your buck. It has dual-band GPS, is Alexa-compatible, and has 14 days of battery life. Read our review.

$170 at Amazon

What’s more shocking about the budget smartwatch, however, is its built-in screen. Instead of the dim, low-quality display you often find on Android wearables, the GTR 4 sports a vibrant, 1.4-inch OLED. Toss in Bluetooth, Amazon Alexa support, notifications, and the usual suite of smartwatch features, and you’re getting quite a lot for just $169.99.

Related

Of course, the Amazfit GTR 4 can’t quite keep pace with the latest tech from Apple, Samsung, and Google. In her review, The Verge’s Victoria Song called the wearable the “king of budget smartwatches” but noted that it’s still missing a few compelling features. It doesn’t support NFC for making contactless payments, for one, nor do quick text replies work on iOS. And while the watch does support onboard music, she frequently ran into trouble trying to load her library.

Still, these are somewhat minor caveats on what’s an otherwise stellar watch, especially when you consider the wearable’s latest price cut.

More from this stream The best October Prime Day deals available on Day 2

See all 13 stories