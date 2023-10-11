Anker’s bassy Sport X10 earbuds are nearly 40 percent off for Prime Day

If you’re tired of your earbuds always falling out when you’re running on the treadmill or working out, it may be time to finally invest in some exercise-friendly audio. That’s where Anker’s Soundcore Sport X10, one of our favorite pairs of wireless earbuds, come in. Normally $69.99, the rotatable in-ears are currently receiving the discount treatment at Amazon as part of the retailer’s fall Prime Day event, which sees them marked down to an all-time low of $51.99 ($18 off).
The Sport X10 solve one of the biggest problems for gym-goers: the irritating sensation you feel when your earbuds are starting to jettison from your ears. The platform-agnostic buds are equipped with ear loops like other workout-friendly earbuds, but unlike the competition, the pliable hooks can be rotated up to 210 degrees. This gives you the ability to find the perfect fit, making them more comfortable and helping them stay in place even during the most rigorous workouts.
Anker Soundcore Sport X10
Anker’s Soundcore Sport X10 headphones have powerful bass, flexible ear loops that keep them in place, and an IPX7 rating for water and sweat resistance. They can also provide up to eight hours of continuous battery life.
That’s not the only reason Anker’s value buds are great, though. The Sport X10 also carry an IPX7 rating, which means they’re able to stand up against heavy sweat, rain, and accidental splashes from a garden hose. (It happens to the best of us.) They also provide powerful sound with punchy bass, up to eight hours of playback (or 32 hours with the included charging case), and a push-button transparency mode for when it’s time to chitchat with your fitness pals.
While there’s no active noise cancellation to be found here, the Sport X10 are still some of the most ergonomic and feature-packed earbuds you can find under $70. The fact that you can choose from 22 different EQ settings in Soundcore’s mobile app is really just a plus.