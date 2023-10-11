The best October Prime Day deals available on Day 2

Welcome to the second — and final — day of Amazon’s latest Prime Day event, Prime Big Deal Days. Though a few of the deals we saw yesterday are no longer available, quite a few remain. And no, not all of them are the leftovers nobody really wanted in the first place.
Once again, our team of reviewers and expert deal hunters has rummaged through thousands of Prime-exclusive deals and pulled together a wealth of discounted gadgets we’ve tested and can personally vouch for. We’ve collected many of them below, though we’ve also curated category-specific guides for earbuds, Apple devices, gaming accessories, smart home devices, and a host of other tech categories.
Like yesterday, we’ll be continuously updating each roundup and adding new deals as we come across them. We’ve also included deals from retailers other than Amazon, so you can save whether you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or not.
The second-gen AirPods Pro improve upon Apple’s original pair with much better noise cancellation, improved sound quality, and onboard volume controls. The latest refresh also ships with a USB-C charging case, as opposed to Lightning.
2021 iPad (Wi-Fi)
Apple’s entry-level iPad from 2021 has a 10.2-inch screen, an A13 Bionic chip, and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature. It’s also compatible with the first-gen Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard and is the only iPad that still has a 3.5mm headphone jack.
15-inch MacBook Air (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)
Apple’s latest MacBook Air sports a 15-inch display and is equipped with Apple’s M2 chip. It features a larger display and better speaker array than the 13-inch MacBook Air from 2022. Read our review.
13-inch MacBook Air with M2 (2022)
The redesigned MacBook Air is a thin, lightweight device powered by Apple’s latest chip. The M2 model also touts a 1080p webcam and a better display than its predecessor while retaining features like long battery life and MagSafe charging. Read our review.
2022 Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS)
The new SE for 2022 borrows a few features from the Series 8, including the same chipset and Crash Detection feature, but it’s an otherwise subtle upgrade from the last-gen SE. Read our review.
Apple AirTag (four-pack)
Apple’s AirTags are unobtrusive, waterproof, and tap into the massive Find My network for out-of-range locating. Read our review.
- If you don’t mind opting for Apple’s oldest and most basic wireless earbuds, the second-gen AirPods with the Lightning charging case are back down to their all-time low of $89 ($40 off) at Amazon. They don’t stack up to newer buds in the audio quality department, but they’re extremely reliable and perfectly fine for listening to music and podcasts.
Google Pixel Buds Pro
Google’s Pixel Buds Pro are the company’s first earbuds to include active noise cancellation. They combine impressive sound, great battery life, and good comfort — all without the connection issues of earlier models. Read our review.
Sony WF-1000XM5
Sony’s flagship WF-1000XM5 earbuds improve upon the previous model with richer sound quality, slightly more powerful ANC, and vastly improved comfort thanks to their reduced size and weight. Read our review.
Beats Fit Pro
The Beats Fit Pro earbuds have integrated wing tips that help keep them secure during runs and workouts. They also have excellent noise cancellation, and their sound has just the right amount of bass and kick to keep you motivated. Read our review.
- The Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless workout earbuds are matching their all-time low price of $149.95 ($100 off). They’re a little long in the tooth, but their ear hooks offer one of the most secure fits for rigorous exercises and long runs. Read our review.
- The last-gen Beats Studio Buds are selling for just $89.95 ($60 off). The newer Studio Buds Plus may offer better sound and a slick see-through model, but the older Buds remain a compact and comfy option on a much tighter budget. Read our review.
Beats Studio Pro
The new Beats Studio Pro feature improved noise cancellation, sound quality, and comfort. They also support lossless audio over USB-C, making them the first Apple headphones to do so.
Bose QuietComfort 45
Bose’s QuietComfort 45 headphones update the company’s popular, supremely comfortable design with USB-C, improved noise cancellation, and longer battery life. Read our review.
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3
The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are the company’s best set of noise-canceling earbuds yet, with a more refined design, even better sound quality than before, and support for wireless charging. Read our review.
Shokz OpenRun
Instead of covering your ears or resting within them, the Shokz OpenRun deliver sound via bone conduction, helping you to remain present during indoor and outdoor activities.
- Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series are matching their all-time low of $59 ($40 off) at Amazon. The pricier Pixel Buds Pro may be getting the software update love from Google, but these entry-level earbuds are still very good for the money and create a tight seal in your ears to block outside sounds in lieu of proper noise cancellation. Read our review.
- You can pick up the Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation with a wired charging case for just $64.99 ($55 off) on Amazon right now. The comfortable second-gen earbuds remain a nice upgrade over the new base model, namely because they boast active noise cancellation and better water resistance. Read our review.
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Samsung’s excellent-sounding Galaxy Buds 2 Pro introduce support for 24-bit audio and have a lighter, smaller, more comfortable in-ear fit than the first Buds Pros. Read our review.
Anker Soundcore Sport X10
Anker’s Soundcore Sport X10 headphones have powerful bass, flexible ear loops that keep them in place, and an IPX7 rating for water and sweat resistance. They can also provide up to eight hours of continuous battery life. Read our guide to the best workout earbuds.
Sony WH-CH720N
Sony’s wireless headphones offer noise cancellation and up to 35 hours of battery life on a single charge. They also come in blue, white, and black.
- Amazon is selling its latest Echo Buds earbuds with a semi-open ear design for $34.99 ($15 off). They may look a little generic, but the affordable buds offer a tight integration with Alexa voice commands.
- Skullcandy’s Jib True 2, another cheap pair of wireless earbuds we recommend, are on sale at Amazon for $27.99 ($12 off). We’ve seen them go for less — they once dropped to a mere $16.99 — but the current price isn’t bad considering they offer serviceable sound, IPX4 dust and water resistance, and built-in Tile tracking.
- If you’re looking for a dirt-cheap pair of wireless earbuds, the JLab Go Air Pop are down to $16.44 (about $9 off) on Amazon. The reliable earbuds feature a handsome-enough design, decent sound quality, IPX4 water resistance, and a robust 32 hours of playback with the included charging case, all for less than $20.
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
In addition to excellent noise cancellation, the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have up to 20 hours of battery life between charges and can connect to two devices at the same time.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
With dynamic, rich sound and the best noise cancellation available in true wireless earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are a terrific pick if you want to listen to your music in peace. Read our review.
Amazon Echo (fourth-gen)
Amazon’s most recent full-size Echo from 2020 has a spherical build and better sound quality than previous iterations, with a broader sound than the smaller Echo Dots. Read our review.
Amazon Echo Dot (fifth-gen)
The fifth-gen Echo Dot touts a temperature sensor, better sound, and faster response time than the prior model. It can also act as an extender for your Eero Wi-Fi system. Read our review.
Echo Pop
The Echo Pop is Amazon’s newest Alexa-enabled smart speaker. It offers a unique semisphere form factor and can function as an Eero mesh Wi-Fi extender. Read our review.
- Amazon’s Echo Studio, the largest of its smart speaker offerings, is now available for a new low of $154.99 ($45 off) on Amazon. The Alexa-based speaker supports Dolby Atmos and offers some big, spacious sound that can fill a large room. Read our review.
- The latest Echo Dot Kids is also selling for just $27.99 ($32 off) on Amazon. It’s the same entry-level Dot as above but is decorated with either an adorable dragon or owl design.
- Amazon’s latest Echo speaker is on sale at Amazon right now for $54.99 ($45 off), nearly matching its all-time low. The Alexa-based smart speaker shares a lot in common with Amazon’s latest Echo Dot — including the ability to serve as a Wi-Fi extender if you’re on an Eero network — but offers better sound. Read our review.
- The second-gen Echo Show 8, the middle child in Amazon’s Echo display lineup, is down to $59.99 ($70 off) on Amazon. The last-gen display isn’t as fast or as capable as the third-gen model, though you can still use it to check the weather, news, and other info. It also supports video calling via its 13MP camera. Read our review.
Echo Show 5 (third-gen)
The new Echo Show 5 is just as small as its predecessor but features updated mics and a speaker system that delivers double the bass and clearer sound quality.
Amazon Echo Show 10 (third-gen)
Amazon’s rotating Echo Show 10 has a motor within its cylindrical base that lets its 10.1-inch display spin around to find you, so you’ll always have the screen within view. It’s the best smart display for making video calls. Read our review.
Google Nest Hub (second-gen)
The second-gen Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display, with a seven-inch touchscreen that can automatically adjust itself to the lighting in your room. What’s new in the latest version is its ability to automatically track your sleep patterns with its Soli radar chip. Read our review.
Best Prime Day TV, soundbar, and streaming device deals
TCL QM8 Mini LED TV
The QM8 is TCL’s flagship TV for 2023, featuring a bright Mini LED panel, 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh, a built-in subwoofer, a stand with height adjustments to accommodate a soundbar in front, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Of its four HDMI ports, two support the 2.1 spec for 4K / 120Hz output.
2022 Samsung The Frame TV (55-inch)
Samsung’s art-inspired 4K TV features a QLED display and an anti-glare matte display, which provides artwork and photos with qualities that resemble an actual canvas.
Amazon Fire TV Omni (50-inch)
Amazon’s Fire TV Omni features built-in microphones for Alexa commands, low input lag, and support for two-way video calling. It also provides access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and most major streaming services. Only the 65-inch and 75-inch models support Dolby Vision, however. Read our review.
Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus
The Ambeo Soundbar Plus is a luxury-tier Dolby Atmos soundbar that produces truly impressive surround sound from a single unit. It takes advantage of the company’s proprietary 3D audio processing to deliver immersive sound, and also includes features like AirPlay 2 and Chromecast.
Roku Streambar
The Roku Streambar is a 14-inch soundbar that has a 4K / HDR streaming device inside of it, so you don’t need to purchase a separate set-top box. This provides audio as well as the content that you might want to watch via HDMI to your TV.
Amazon Fire TV Cube (2022)
The hybrid Echo and Fire TV is faster than its predecessor with extensive hands-free voice control capabilities, support for Wi-Fi 6E, and excellent performance. Read our review.
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED
Amazon’s Fire TV Omni QLED features built-in microphones for Alexa commands, low input lag, and support for two-way video calling. It also provides access to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and most major streaming services.
2023 Hisense U6K Series 4K QLED (55-inch)
Hisense’s U6K TV supports 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, and Google TV built-in. It also comes with support for Apple’s AirPlay 2 and full-array local dimming, allowing for better contrast and black levels.
Govee Immersion TV LED backlights (2020)
If you want a more cinematic and immersive TV viewing experience, add these Govee backlights to your 55- or 65-inch TV. They work with any content, and you can get this kit for far less than competing models from Philips Hue.
- You can currently get Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K for $37 ($
12$13 off) at Amazon. It’s one of the simplest streaming devices to use, one that includes solid specs like Dolby Vision HDR and support for Dolby Atmos. Read our review.
Google Pixel 7A
The Pixel 7A includes several features that are hard to find for around $500, including wireless charging and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. It’s not the cheapest phone in the class, but it’s the one that’s best suited to go the distance.
Motorola Razr Plus
The Razr Plus, Motorola’s latest foldable, improves upon previous models with a better processor, better cameras, and a more useful cover screen. Read our review.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a huge 6.8-inch screen, built-in S Pen stylus, two telephoto cameras, and a top-notch Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It’s pricey, but there’s nothing else quite like it on the market. Read our review.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB, unlocked)
Samsung’s Z Flip 5 is its latest 6.7-inch flip phone that folds in half, now sporting a larger front cover display and a new hinge design that allows it to close flat. Inside, it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a dual-camera setup.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB, unlocked)
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 looks a lot like its predecessor, but it now folds flat thanks to a new hinge with fewer moving parts. It maintains the 7.6-inch inner display and narrow 6.2-inch cover screen, but it now utilizes the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor found in Samsung’s Galaxy S23 phones.
OnePlus 11 5G (128GB, unlocked)
The OnePlus 11 features solid performance and a 6.7-inch, 120Hz display similar to other 2023 flagships. It also offers fast wired charging and a good software support policy. Read our review.
- The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is down to $329.99 ($120 off) at Amazon, beating its previous low by an additional $20. The excellent midrange Android phone has a 6.4-inch OLED with a high refresh rate and good battery life. Read our review.
- Totallee clear phone cases for the iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are all 50 percent off at Amazon, dropping each of them to $14.50.
The Razer Blade 14 is a heavy-duty gaming laptop in a light and portable chassis. It features a Ryzen and GeForce RTX GPUs, with a vibrant RGB keyboard.
Dell XPS 13
Dell’s XPS 13 is the ultimate execution on the traditional thin-and-light clamshell laptop design. It’s sleek and compact, has a great keyboard and trackpad, and has excellent performance.
The convertible Surface Pro 9 offers a sharp screen with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate as well as a stylus garage. Read our review.
- Acer’s Aspire 5 is on sale for $299.99, a 21 percent discount from its standard price of $379.99. With a full number pad, plenty of ports, and upgradable RAM and storage, this is a decent option if you’re looking to buy a laptop for less than $300. Read our review.
- Lenovo’s Legion 5i Pro, usually $1,599.99, is down to an attractive $1,249.99 ($350 off). The 5i is consistently one of our favorite gaming laptops, bringing stellar build quality and great performance at a price that’s very affordable (as gaming laptops go). Read our review.
Keychron V1
The Keychron V1 is the best entry-level wired mechanical keyboard. It has hot-swappable switches, full remappability with VIA, great build quality, RGB backlighting, and double-shot PBT keycaps for under $100.
NuPhy Air75
With hot-swappable switches, the NuPhy Air75 is our pick for the best low-profile keyboard.
Blue Yeti USB Microphone
The Blue Yeti is a tried-and-true USB mic. The well-built device is incredibly easy to use and features onboard controls for simple operation, ensuring you can capture studio-quality sound in your bedroom or home office with ease.
SteelSeries Arena 3 speakers
The SteelSeries Arena 3 are the entry-level speakers in the lineup. They don’t come with a subwoofer or RGB lighting, but they do feature four-inch drivers and 3.5mm ports.
- If you want PC speakers with a bass-y subwoofer and colorful RGB lighting, the SteelSeries Arena 7 are on sale at Amazon for $239.99 ($60 off). Frankly, it’s not quite as good as last Prime Day when they fell to $224.99, but it’s still a solid discount on a 2.1 setup that also supports Bluetooth connections and PlayStation consoles.
- Anker’s 565 USB-C Hub is on sale for a new low of $54.99 ($50 off) at Amazon. The 11-in-1 multiport adapter has a 4K 60Hz-capable HDMI output, a DisplayPort, a 100W USB-C power port, a gigabit ethernet port, SD / microSD card slots, two USB 2.0 ports, and a USB-C and USB-A port that can each do 10Gbps transfer speeds.
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15
The Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 is meant to be a fully featured beefy desktop replacement — without as much beef to haul around. Read our review.
Alienware’s AW3423DW is an ultrawide gaming monitor clocking in at 34 inches, and it was the first in the market with Samsung’s QD-OLED panel. QD-OLED promises higher brightness while maintaining vivid colors at its brightest levels.
Insta360 Link
The Link features a 0.5-inch Sony sensor mounted on a gimbal that can follow you around the room. It typically runs $299.99, and it comes with numerous features that take advantage of the gimbal’s flexibility. Read our review.
- Logitech’s StreamCam is on sale for $129.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. While it may be annoying that this webcam’s USB-C cable is not detachable, it can stream at up to 1080p and 60 frames per second.
- If you fancy yourself a huge Neon Genesis Evangelion fan and you’re in need of a wireless gaming mouse, the Asus ROG Keris EVA Edition mouse in its EVA-01 purple-and-green color scheme is $89.99 ($30 off) at Amazon.
- We all know how spotty Wi-Fi can be. Thankfully, if you’re looking for a relatively inexpensive way to add an ethernet jack to a room wirelessly or shore up your network connection across a small area, TP-Link’s RE315 Wi-Fi Extender is down to $24.99 ($25 off) at Amazon. which marks the extender’s lowest price to date.
Western Digital WD_Black SN850X SSD
The WD_Black SN850 is one of the fastest M.2 drives around, with a sequential read speed of up to 7,300 MB/s and a write speed of up to 6,600 MB/s. It performs best in a PC with a PCIe 4.0 motherboard or in a PS5 (with a requisite heatsink).
Nanoleaf Elements
The Nanoleaf Elements represent a unique spin on smart lighting, with a wooden look that’s designed to be an attractive accent in your home even when they’re not illuminated. The LED panels can be arranged in a layout of your choosing, too.
- Nanoleaf’s seven-pack Mini Triangles starter kit is $79.99 ($20 off) at Amazon. The compact, smart wall light panels can be arranged in various geometric setups to your liking.
Nanoleaf’s modular lights can showcase over 16 million colors, and you can arrange them in a variety of fun patterns. The smart lights are also compatible with the three major virtual assistants, including Apple Home.
iRobot Roomba i4 Evo
The Roomba i4, which is virtually identical to the Roomba i3 Evo, cleans just as well as the j7 but won’t avoid clutter and doesn’t have app-enabled clean zones or keep-out zones.
iRobot Roomba Combo j7 Plus
Like the standard j7 Plus, the mop-equipped Combo j7 Plus is great at avoiding obstacles, features good battery life, and includes an auto-emptying docking station. Read our review.
- The iRobot Roomba i4 Plus Evo, which is the same model as the above deal but comes with an auto-empty dock, is on sale at Amazon for $349.99 — a whopping $250 off the MSRP.
- The Shark ION AV753 robot vacuum is now just $129.99 ($100 off) at Amazon, a new low price. The affordable bot has three brushes and works with Alexa voice commands.
iRobot Roomba s9 Plus
The iRobot Roomba s9 Plus comes with filters to get rid of pet hair, mold, pollen, and dust mite allergens as well as a square front to wedge itself into corners and more efficiently sweep away debris.
Roborock Q5 Plus
The Roborock Q5 Plus is a great robot vacuum that can empty itself and features mapping and virtual keep-out zones with lidar navigation for the bargain price of $399.99. This is one of the few Roborocks you can get without a mop, making it a good choice for homes with lots of carpet.
- You can grab a pair of Kasa Smart Plugs on Amazon for $12.49 ($8 off), which nearly matches their all-time low. Kasa’s smart plugs are similar to Amazon’s, thus allowing you to set timers and easily add voice controls to any outlet via Alexa or Google Assistant.
- The 1080p Blink Mini is selling for a dirt-cheap $19.99 at Amazon, which is $15 off its full retail price. The ultra-affordable camera features motion detection and night vision, and it’s easy to mount to a wall. Read our review.
- Ring’s last-gen Stick Up Cam is on sale for $59.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. The indoor / outdoor camera can capture motion-activated video in 1080p, and it has versatile mounting options in addition to a rechargeable battery pack.
Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro
The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro delivers high-quality video with adjustable, accurate motion detection, 2,000 lumens of light, and a good digital zoom. It offers smart alerts for people or motion and works with Ring or Alexa apps but not any other smart home platform.
August Wi-Fi Smart Lock
Expensive but with a premium feel, this smart lock is reliable, feels good in your hand, and doesn’t require switching out your entire deadbolt. You can keep your existing key, and it will auto-unlock as you arrive home. But beware of the poor battery life and prepare to stockpile those CR123 batteries.
MyQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control
With the MyQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control, you can open and close your garage door from any location using your smartphone.
- Anker’s Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro is selling for a new low of $189.99 ($110 off) at Amazon. The wired camera is accompanied by a three-panel floodlight that can output up to 3,000 lumens of light, allowing it to easily illuminate a yard or driveway when motion is detected.
- Arlo’s Essential Video Doorbell Wired is matching its all-time low of $59.99 ($90 off) at Amazon. It’s a great doorbell that works with any smart home system and records in a high-quality 1536 x 1536 square format, letting you see your entire porch. Read our buying guide.
Philips Hue’s three-bulb starter kit is a great option for those looking to get started with smart lighting, one that’s easy to build upon with more bulbs and accessories down the line.
Meross Smart Power Strip (Apple Home)
The excellent Apple Home-compatible Meross Smart Power Strip is down to $32.54 with an on-page coupon. You get four sockets and four USB ports, all controllable through Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Home.
- Ring’s Battery Doorbell Plus is matching its all-time low of $129.99 ($50 off) at Amazon. The midrange video doorbell can record a large field of view, and its rechargeable, hot-swappable battery can last up to a couple of months on a single charge.
- If you prefer to pick up a Ring Video Doorbell for as cheap as possible, the wired version is on sale for $34.99 ($30 off) at Amazon. It records 1080p video and requires a subscription to unlock most of its best features, though, including the ability to save your recorded videos for up to 180 days.
Blink Video Doorbell
Blink’s Video Doorbell is the best if you’re looking a budget-friendly buzzer that offers motion-activated recording and alerts, night vision, two-way audio, and up to two years of battery life.
Aqara U100 smart lock
This versatile smart lock is seeing its lowest price. It supports Apple Home Key and has a built-in fingerprint reader plus a touchscreen keypad. It’s Matter-compatible and requires an Aqara Zigbee hub for Matter support. (The Hub M2 is also on sale at $41.99) Read our review.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2
The flagship Ring doorbell has the best video quality, good connectivity, and excellent motion detection. It works smoothly with Amazon Alexa but is expensive, requires a subscription for most features, and doesn’t offer 24/7 recording. Read our review.
- The new Ring Indoor Cam (second-gen) with 1080p recording and a built-in privacy shutter is matching its all-time low at Amazon, where you can currently grab it for $29.99 ($20 off).
- The Amazon-owned Blink Outdoor (third-gen) is selling for $59.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. The last-gen security camera can last for up to two years on a pair of AA lithium batteries while withstanding the elements throughout.
Google Nest Thermostat
Google’s Matter-compatible Nest Thermostat is a simple thermostat with a minimalist, mirrored-finish screen. It doesn’t automatically adjust to your habits, but it’s easy to install, controllable with your phone, and compatible with most HVAC systems. Read our review.
Google Nest Doorbell (wired)
With 24/7 recording, facial recognition, reliable smart alerts, and some free video recording. Google’s newest wired doorbell is the best option for most people.
- Blink’s Alexa-compatible Wired Floodlight Camera is available at Amazon for $49.99 ($50 off) — a new low. We’re currently still in the midst of testing it, but the 1080p camera is a great budget option with a nice design, local storage options, and on-device processing of people alerts (if you opt for a Blink subscription plan).
- Amazon’s kid-friendly smart lamp, the Echo Glow, is matching its all-time low of $16.99 ($13 off) on Amazon. The Alexa-compatible lamp can play music and cycle through a myriad of colors with just a tap and even automatically dim when it’s time for bed.
Amazon Smart Thermostat
Developed in partnership with Resideo, the Amazon Smart Thermostat allows you to control the temperature of your home through Alexa voice controls and remotely via an app. Read our review.
Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium
The Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium does a lot. As well as adjusting your HVAC intelligently based on whether you’re home or away and / or where you are in your home, it’s also an indoor air quality monitor, smart speaker (Amazon’s Alexa or Apple’s Siri), and a hub for Ecobee’s smart security system.
Amazon Smart Plug
Amazon’s apt-titled Smart Plug doesn’t require a hub and lets you add Alexa functionality to any outlet, allowing you to control a range of devices with just your voice.