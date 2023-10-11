The best October Prime Day deals available on Day 2

Illustration by Lucia Pham / The Verge

Welcome to the second — and final — day of Amazon’s latest Prime Day event, Prime Big Deal Days. Though a few of the deals we saw yesterday are no longer available, quite a few remain. And no, not all of them are the leftovers nobody really wanted in the first place.

Once again, our team of reviewers and expert deal hunters has rummaged through thousands of Prime-exclusive deals and pulled together a wealth of discounted gadgets we’ve tested and can personally vouch for. We’ve collected many of them below, though we’ve also curated category-specific guides for earbuds, Apple devices, gaming accessories, smart home devices, and a host of other tech categories.

Like yesterday, we’ll be continuously updating each roundup and adding new deals as we come across them. We’ve also included deals from retailers other than Amazon, so you can save whether you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or not.

If you don’t mind opting for Apple’s oldest and most basic wireless earbuds, the second-gen AirPods with the Lightning charging case are back down to their all-time low of $89 ($40 off) at Amazon. They don’t stack up to newer buds in the audio quality department, but they’re extremely reliable and perfectly fine for listening to music and podcasts.

Beats Fit Pro $ 160 $ 199 20 % off $ 160 $ 160 $ 199 20 % off The Beats Fit Pro earbuds have integrated wing tips that help keep them secure during runs and workouts. They also have excellent noise cancellation, and their sound has just the right amount of bass and kick to keep you motivated. Read our review. $160 at Amazon

The Beats Powerbeats Pro wireless workout earbuds are matching their all-time low price of $149.95 ($100 off). They’re a little long in the tooth, but their ear hooks offer one of the most secure fits for rigorous exercises and long runs. Read our review.

The last-gen Beats Studio Buds are selling for just $89.95 ($60 off). The newer Studio Buds Plus may offer better sound and a slick see-through model, but the older Buds remain a compact and comfy option on a much tighter budget. Read our review.

Beats Studio Pro $ 180 $ 350 49 % off $ 180 $ 180 $ 350 49 % off The new Beats Studio Pro feature improved noise cancellation, sound quality, and comfort. They also support lossless audio over USB-C, making them the first Apple headphones to do so. $180 at Amazon

Google’s Pixel Buds A-Series are matching their all-time low of $59 ($40 off) at Amazon. The pricier Pixel Buds Pro may be getting the software update love from Google, but these entry-level earbuds are still very good for the money and create a tight seal in your ears to block outside sounds in lieu of proper noise cancellation. Read our review.

You can pick up the Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation with a wired charging case for just $64.99 ($55 off) on Amazon right now. The comfortable second-gen earbuds remain a nice upgrade over the new base model, namely because they boast active noise cancellation and better water resistance. Read our review.

Amazon is selling its latest Echo Buds earbuds with a semi-open ear design for $34.99 ($15 off). They may look a little generic, but the affordable buds offer a tight integration with Alexa voice commands.

Skullcandy's Jib True 2 , another cheap pair of wireless earbuds we recommend, are on sale at Amazon for $27.99 ($12 off). We've seen them go for less — they once dropped to a mere $16.99 — but the current price isn't bad considering they offer serviceable sound, IPX4 dust and water resistance, and built-in Tile tracking.

If you're looking for a dirt-cheap pair of wireless earbuds, the JLab Go Air Pop are down to $16.44 (about $9 off) on Amazon. The reliable earbuds feature a handsome-enough design, decent sound quality, IPX4 water resistance, and a robust 32 hours of playback with the included charging case, all for less than $20.

Amazon Echo (fourth-gen) $ 55 $ 100 45 % off $ 55 $ 55 $ 100 45 % off Amazon’s most recent full-size Echo from 2020 has a spherical build and better sound quality than previous iterations, with a broader sound than the smaller Echo Dots. Read our review. $55 at Amazon

Echo Show 5 (third-gen) $ 40 $ 90 56 % off $ 40 $ 40 $ 90 56 % off The new Echo Show 5 is just as small as its predecessor but features updated mics and a speaker system that delivers double the bass and clearer sound quality. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 10 (third-gen) $ 160 $ 250 36 % off $ 160 $ 160 $ 250 36 % off Amazon’s rotating Echo Show 10 has a motor within its cylindrical base that lets its 10.1-inch display spin around to find you, so you’ll always have the screen within view. It’s the best smart display for making video calls. Read our review. $160 at Amazon

Google Nest Hub (second-gen) $ 60 $ 100 40 % off $ 60 $ 60 $ 100 40 % off The second-gen Nest Hub is Google’s smallest smart display, with a seven-inch touchscreen that can automatically adjust itself to the lighting in your room. What’s new in the latest version is its ability to automatically track your sleep patterns with its Soli radar chip. Read our review. $60 at Walmart

Best Prime Day TV, soundbar, and streaming device deals

Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Plus $ 1000 $ 1500 33 % off $ 1000 $ 1000 $ 1500 33 % off The Ambeo Soundbar Plus is a luxury-tier Dolby Atmos soundbar that produces truly impressive surround sound from a single unit. It takes advantage of the company’s proprietary 3D audio processing to deliver immersive sound, and also includes features like AirPlay 2 and Chromecast. $1000 at Amazon$1200 at Best Buy

Roku Streambar $ 100 $ 130 23 % off $ 100 $ 100 $ 130 23 % off The Roku Streambar is a 14-inch soundbar that has a 4K / HDR streaming device inside of it, so you don’t need to purchase a separate set-top box. This provides audio as well as the content that you might want to watch via HDMI to your TV. $100 at Amazon

Govee Immersion TV LED backlights (2020) $ 56 $ 90 38 % off $ 56 $ 56 $ 90 38 % off If you want a more cinematic and immersive TV viewing experience, add these Govee backlights to your 55- or 65-inch TV. They work with any content, and you can get this kit for far less than competing models from Philips Hue.

$56 at Amazon

You can currently get Roku’s Streaming Stick 4K for $37 ($ 12 $13 off) at Amazon. It’s one of the simplest streaming devices to use, one that includes solid specs like Dolby Vision HDR and support for Dolby Atmos. Read our review.

Google Pixel 7A $ 399 $ 499 20 % off $ 399 $ 399 $ 499 20 % off The Pixel 7A includes several features that are hard to find for around $500, including wireless charging and an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. It’s not the cheapest phone in the class, but it’s the one that’s best suited to go the distance. $399 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 (256GB, unlocked) $ 800 $ 999 20 % off $ 800 $ 800 $ 999 20 % off Samsung’s Z Flip 5 is its latest 6.7-inch flip phone that folds in half, now sporting a larger front cover display and a new hinge design that allows it to close flat. Inside, it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a dual-camera setup. $800 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 (256GB, unlocked) $ 1400 $ 1799 22 % off $ 1400 $ 1400 $ 1799 22 % off Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 looks a lot like its predecessor, but it now folds flat thanks to a new hinge with fewer moving parts. It maintains the 7.6-inch inner display and narrow 6.2-inch cover screen, but it now utilizes the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor found in Samsung’s Galaxy S23 phones. $1400 at Amazon$1500 at Best Buy

Dell XPS 13 $ 599 $ 799 25 % off $ 599 $ 599 $ 799 25 % off Dell’s XPS 13 is the ultimate execution on the traditional thin-and-light clamshell laptop design. It’s sleek and compact, has a great keyboard and trackpad, and has excellent performance. $599 at Dell

Acer’s Aspire 5 is on sale for $299.99, a 21 percent discount from its standard price of $379.99. With a full number pad, plenty of ports, and upgradable RAM and storage, this is a decent option if you’re looking to buy a laptop for less than $300. Read our review.

Lenovo's Legion 5i Pro, usually $1,599.99, is down to an attractive $1,249.99 ($350 off). The 5i is consistently one of our favorite gaming laptops, bringing stellar build quality and great performance at a price that's very affordable (as gaming laptops go). Read our review.

Keychron V1 $ 60 $ 84 29 % off $ 60 $ 60 $ 84 29 % off The Keychron V1 is the best entry-level wired mechanical keyboard. It has hot-swappable switches, full remappability with VIA, great build quality, RGB backlighting, and double-shot PBT keycaps for under $100. $60 at Amazon$69 at Keychron

SteelSeries Arena 3 speakers $ 90 $ 130 31 % off $ 90 $ 90 $ 130 31 % off The SteelSeries Arena 3 are the entry-level speakers in the lineup. They don’t come with a subwoofer or RGB lighting, but they do feature four-inch drivers and 3.5mm ports.

$90 at Amazon

If you want PC speakers with a bass-y subwoofer and colorful RGB lighting, the SteelSeries Arena 7 are on sale at Amazon for $239.99 ($60 off). Frankly, it's not quite as good as last Prime Day when they fell to $224.99, but it's still a solid discount on a 2.1 setup that also supports Bluetooth connections and PlayStation consoles.

Anker's 565 USB-C Hub is on sale for a new low of $54.99 ($50 off) at Amazon. The 11-in-1 multiport adapter has a 4K 60Hz-capable HDMI output, a DisplayPort, a 100W USB-C power port, a gigabit ethernet port, SD / microSD card slots, two USB 2.0 ports, and a USB-C and USB-A port that can each do 10Gbps transfer speeds.

Alienware 34-inch QD-OLED gaming monitor AW3423DW $ 996 $ 1200 17 % off $ 996 $ 996 $ 1200 17 % off Alienware’s AW3423DW is an ultrawide gaming monitor clocking in at 34 inches, and it was the first in the market with Samsung’s QD-OLED panel. QD-OLED promises higher brightness while maintaining vivid colors at its brightest levels. $996 at Amazon

Logitech's StreamCam is on sale for $129.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. While it may be annoying that this webcam's USB-C cable is not detachable, it can stream at up to 1080p and 60 frames per second.

If you fancy yourself a huge Neon Genesis Evangelion fan and you're in need of a wireless gaming mouse, the Asus ROG Keris EVA Edition mouse in its EVA-01 purple-and-green color scheme is $89.99 ($30 off) at Amazon.

We all know how spotty Wi-Fi can be. Thankfully, if you're looking for a relatively inexpensive way to add an ethernet jack to a room wirelessly or shore up your network connection across a small area, TP-Link's RE315 Wi-Fi Extender is down to $24.99 ($25 off) at Amazon. which marks the extender's lowest price to date.

Western Digital WD_Black SN850X SSD $ 70 $ 180 61 % off $ 70 $ 70 $ 180 61 % off The WD_Black SN850 is one of the fastest M.2 drives around, with a sequential read speed of up to 7,300 MB/s and a write speed of up to 6,600 MB/s. It performs best in a PC with a PCIe 4.0 motherboard or in a PS5 (with a requisite heatsink). $70 at Amazon (1TB, with heatsink)

Nanoleaf Elements $ 190 $ 250 24 % off $ 190 $ 190 $ 250 24 % off The Nanoleaf Elements represent a unique spin on smart lighting, with a wooden look that’s designed to be an attractive accent in your home even when they’re not illuminated. The LED panels can be arranged in a layout of your choosing, too. $190 at Amazon (seven panels)

Nanoleaf’s seven-pack Mini Triangles starter kit is $79.99 ($20 off) at Amazon. The compact, smart wall light panels can be arranged in various geometric setups to your liking.

iRobot Roomba i4 Evo $ 200 $ 400 50 % off $ 200 $ 200 $ 400 50 % off The Roomba i4, which is virtually identical to the Roomba i3 Evo, cleans just as well as the j7 but won’t avoid clutter and doesn’t have app-enabled clean zones or keep-out zones. $200 at Amazon

The iRobot Roomba i4 Plus Evo , which is the same model as the above deal but comes with an auto-empty dock, is on sale at Amazon for $349.99 — a whopping $250 off the MSRP.

The Shark ION AV753 robot vacuum is now just $129.99 ($100 off) at Amazon, a new low price. The affordable bot has three brushes and works with Alexa voice commands.

iRobot Roomba s9 Plus $ 500 $ 1000 50 % off $ 500 $ 500 $ 1000 50 % off The iRobot Roomba s9 Plus comes with filters to get rid of pet hair, mold, pollen, and dust mite allergens as well as a square front to wedge itself into corners and more efficiently sweep away debris. $500 at Amazon

Roborock Q5 Plus $ 400 $ 700 43 % off $ 400 $ 400 $ 700 43 % off The Roborock Q5 Plus is a great robot vacuum that can empty itself and features mapping and virtual keep-out zones with lidar navigation for the bargain price of $399.99. This is one of the few Roborocks you can get without a mop, making it a good choice for homes with lots of carpet. $400 at Amazon

You can grab a pair of Kasa Smart Plugs on Amazon for $12.49 ($8 off), which nearly matches their all-time low. Kasa’s smart plugs are similar to Amazon’s, thus allowing you to set timers and easily add voice controls to any outlet via Alexa or Google Assistant.

The 1080p Blink Mini is selling for a dirt-cheap $19.99 at Amazon, which is $15 off its full retail price. The ultra-affordable camera features motion detection and night vision, and it's easy to mount to a wall. Read our review.

Ring's last-gen Stick Up Cam is on sale for $59.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. The indoor / outdoor camera can capture motion-activated video in 1080p, and it has versatile mounting options in addition to a rechargeable battery pack.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro $ 200 $ 250 20 % off $ 200 $ 200 $ 250 20 % off The Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro delivers high-quality video with adjustable, accurate motion detection, 2,000 lumens of light, and a good digital zoom. It offers smart alerts for people or motion and works with Ring or Alexa apps but not any other smart home platform. $200 at Amazon

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock $ 158 $ 230 31 % off $ 158 $ 158 $ 230 31 % off Expensive but with a premium feel, this smart lock is reliable, feels good in your hand, and doesn’t require switching out your entire deadbolt. You can keep your existing key, and it will auto-unlock as you arrive home. But beware of the poor battery life and prepare to stockpile those CR123 batteries. $158 at Amazon

MyQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control $ 19 $ 30 37 % off $ 19 $ 19 $ 30 37 % off With the MyQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control, you can open and close your garage door from any location using your smartphone. $19 at Amazon

Anker’s Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 Pro is selling for a new low of $189.99 ($110 off) at Amazon. The wired camera is accompanied by a three-panel floodlight that can output up to 3,000 lumens of light, allowing it to easily illuminate a yard or driveway when motion is detected.

Arlo's Essential Video Doorbell Wired is matching its all-time low of $59.99 ($90 off) at Amazon. It's a great doorbell that works with any smart home system and records in a high-quality 1536 x 1536 square format, letting you see your entire porch. Read our buying guide.

Ring’s Battery Doorbell Plus is matching its all-time low of $129.99 ($50 off) at Amazon. The midrange video doorbell can record a large field of view, and its rechargeable, hot-swappable battery can last up to a couple of months on a single charge.

If you prefer to pick up a Ring Video Doorbell for as cheap as possible, the wired version is on sale for $34.99 ($30 off) at Amazon. It records 1080p video and requires a subscription to unlock most of its best features, though, including the ability to save your recorded videos for up to 180 days.

Blink Video Doorbell $ 30 $ 60 50 % off $ 30 $ 30 $ 60 50 % off Blink’s Video Doorbell is the best if you’re looking a budget-friendly buzzer that offers motion-activated recording and alerts, night vision, two-way audio, and up to two years of battery life. $30 at Amazon

The new Ring Indoor Cam (second-gen) with 1080p recording and a built-in privacy shutter is matching its all-time low at Amazon, where you can currently grab it for $29.99 ($20 off).

The Amazon-owned Blink Outdoor (third-gen) is selling for $59.99 ($40 off) at Amazon. The last-gen security camera can last for up to two years on a pair of AA lithium batteries while withstanding the elements throughout.

Google Nest Thermostat $ 90 $ 130 31 % off $ 90 $ 90 $ 130 31 % off Google’s Matter-compatible Nest Thermostat is a simple thermostat with a minimalist, mirrored-finish screen. It doesn’t automatically adjust to your habits, but it’s easy to install, controllable with your phone, and compatible with most HVAC systems. Read our review. $90 at Amazon

Google Nest Doorbell (wired) $ 150 $ 180 17 % off $ 150 $ 150 $ 180 17 % off With 24/7 recording, facial recognition, reliable smart alerts, and some free video recording. Google’s newest wired doorbell is the best option for most people. $150 at Amazon

Blink’s Alexa-compatible Wired Floodlight Camera is available at Amazon for $49.99 ($50 off) — a new low. We’re currently still in the midst of testing it, but the 1080p camera is a great budget option with a nice design, local storage options, and on-device processing of people alerts (if you opt for a Blink subscription plan).

Amazon's kid-friendly smart lamp, the Echo Glow, is matching its all-time low of $16.99 ($13 off) on Amazon. The Alexa-compatible lamp can play music and cycle through a myriad of colors with just a tap and even automatically dim when it's time for bed.

Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium $ 210 $ 250 16 % off $ 210 $ 210 $ 250 16 % off The Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium does a lot. As well as adjusting your HVAC intelligently based on whether you’re home or away and / or where you are in your home, it’s also an indoor air quality monitor, smart speaker (Amazon’s Alexa or Apple’s Siri), and a hub for Ecobee’s smart security system. $210 at Amazon