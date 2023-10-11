Dropbox redesigns its web interface and releases AI-powered Dash in open beta

Dropbox has announced several changes coming to its file hosting service including a new web interface, an open beta for its AI-powered universal search feature, upgrades to another AI feature that’s in alpha, and another early alpha of a new video collaboration tool.

Let’s start with the new web interface, since it’s something most Dropbox users are likely to encounter as it rolls out, regardless of whether they engage with the service’s more advanced features. There’s a new action bar that’ll sit across the page to offer quick access to features like screen recording, folder creation, and file uploading. File previews have also been redesigned, with Dropbox claiming these will make it easier to edit images, videos, and PDFs. There’s a streamlined left navigation bar, and the whole interface is also cleaner and simpler overall.

According to Dropbox’s press release, the new interface is rolling out slowly and will be available to all customers in the coming months. Here’s a quick side-by-side of the new versus the old interface:

A comparion of the old versus the new Dropbox web interface. Screenshot by Jon Porter / The Verge and Image: Dropbox

Next up is Dash, the company’s AI-powered universal search feature, which the company is now releasing in open beta. When it was announced back in June, Dash was positioned as being “Google for your personal stuff,” helping you to find your work across multiple apps and tabs in your browser.

Then there’s Dropbox AI, a separate-but-related AI-powered feature that since June has been able to summarize and respond to questions about a users’ content like longer videos, audio files, and documents. Now, Dropbox says it’s expanding the feature to cover everything in a user’s account, allowing them to ask questions and receive collated summaries of their files. The feature is currently available in alpha to a gradually-expanding number of Dropbox users.

Finally, the company is announcing Dropbox Studio, a collaboration tool that’s positioned as a one-stop-shop for video creators. Building on the service’s existing Capture and Replay features, Dropbox Studio is intended to combine editing features (including AI-powered tools), commenting, and publishing tools into a centralized location. Dropbox Studio will be releasing to select customers in alpha in the coming weeks.