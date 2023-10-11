Skip to main content
Uber Eats will now let you order from two stores at once

You can now order from two stores at once without an additional delivery fee.

By Andrew J. Hawkins, transportation editor with 10+ years of experience who covers EVs, public transportation, and aviation. His work has appeared in The New York Daily News and City & State.

Uber Eats delivery courier on a moped
Image: Uber Eats

Uber Eats announced multi-store ordering, a new feature that allows customers to order from two stores or restaurants at the same time without an additional delivery fee.

The scenario in which this can be useful is if you want tacos and your roommate or significant other wants pizza. With this new feature, you can get both.

Customers can select which items they want from a store’s menu and add them to their cart. At the bottom of the menu, there will be a button indicating that they can bundle their order with another order from a different store. They can then add items from that second store and head to checkout.

Uber says after testing convenience-store-only bundling and making it possible to add items from a second merchant after checkout, they decided to build out a feature that lets customers do the same for takeout orders.

The question, though, is how Uber Eats couriers will respond to being asked to visit two different stores before delivering an order. For those couriers who use cars, that will mean extra miles traveled, more gas pollution, and more traffic congestion. It could also prove logistically complicated, and considering how negatively drivers responded to UberPool, it seems likely they won’t like this new product either.

