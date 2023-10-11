Polar announces new Vantage V3 watch for preorder

Polar announced the Polar Vantage V3 with more ways to measure activity, faster processing, and offline maps.

The Vantage V3, the latest version since 2020’s Vantage V2, is now available for preorder and retails for $599.90 / €599.90 in three colors: night black, sky blue, and sunrise apricot. It can be bought as a set with Polar’s H10 heart rate monitor for $649.90 / €649.90.

The watch will be available in stores by October 25th

Polar Vantage V3 uses the company’s biosensing technology, Polar Elixir, which it says measures cardiovascular activity, the nervous system, and body temperature and then translates those numbers into data. Users could use the data — blood oxygen saturation, skin temperature, and the heart’s electrical signals — to let athletes (and those who think they’re athletes) figure out how much more to train based on their health data for that session.

To help people not get lost on the trails, the Vantage V3 also has an AMOLED touchscreen display, dual-frequency GPS, and offline maps for when a runner is off the beaten path. The company said the Vantage V3’s CPU is 129 percent faster than the V2, which lets it run all of the new Elixir features.

Polar claims the Vantage V3’s battery can last “up to 140 hours of training on a single charge when in power saving mode” and up to eight days of display time.

Most importantly, Polar said the Vantage V3 works with standard wristbands without an adapter. Polar first released the Vantage V model in 2018, along with the more affordable Vantage M series.