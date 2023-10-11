Microsoft’s new AI Copilot arrives in OneNote in November

Microsoft is bringing its new Microsoft 365 Copilot assistant to OneNote in November. Originally unveiled earlier this year, Copilot in OneNote will be able to generate lists, draft plans, rewrite your notes, and much more.

Microsoft 365 Copilot is launching November 1st for Microsoft 365 customers on certain business and enterprise plans, and OneNote will be part of the lineup of launch apps, according to a Microsoft 365 roadmap entry.

Copilot running inside OneNote. Image: Microsoft

A small number of Microsoft 365 Enterprise customers have been testing the new Copilot system over the past six months in apps like Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Microsoft announced in July that it plans to charge $30 per month per user for access to Copilot once it launches in November. It’s a high price to pay for AI features, but Microsoft is banking on this feature fundamentally changing the way Office documents are created.

Copilot in OneNote will be available in the home ribbon section of the app and will appear as a side pane on the right-hand side. It will be able to summarize pages, sections of notes, or even the text you select. Copilot can also create to-do lists from your notes, create plans for events and meetings, or even work like a chatbot to answer queries.