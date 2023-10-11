Sony will let you stream PS5 games to the PS5 very soon

Sony is set to officially launch the ability to play cloud-streamed PS5 games on your PS5 in Japan, Europe, and North America beginning later in October, the company announced in a PlayStation Blog post on Wednesday.

Streaming PS5 games will be a perk for people who subscribe to PlayStation Plus Premium, the most expensive tier of Sony’s PlayStation Plus offerings (which recently got a price hike). Sony plans to roll out the feature in phases, with the below target release dates for each region:

Japan: October 17th

Europe: October 23rd

North America: October 30th

To start, Sony is promising that you’ll be able to stream “select” PS5 games, but it plans to have “hundreds” of PS5 games available for streaming down the line. The cloud streaming-compatible games will include titles from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog, digital games players might own like Resident Evil 4, Genshin Impact, and Fortnite, and even game trials for titles like Hogwarts Legacy and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. However, Sony didn’t specify which of these games will be available when the feature initially rolls out.

Sony also says you’ll be able to pick your preferred streaming resolution, with options including 4K, 1440p, 1080p, and 720p. However, Sony says that PS5 game streaming will only work on PS5s “at launch,” which leads me to think that you’ll be able to stream PS5 games to other devices at some point in the future.

Image: Sony