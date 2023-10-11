Microsoft has closed the free Windows 11 loophole — Windows 7 keys no longer work

Microsoft is now blocking Windows 7 and Windows 8 keys from activating a copy of Windows 11. It’s been a loophole that has existed for years, allowing people to upgrade from Windows 7 or 8 to Windows 10 or 11 free of charge.

Microsoft originally announced the changes to block Windows 7 and Windows 8 keys from Windows 11 late last month, but at the time, we saw that keys were still activating, and it wasn’t clear when the block would actually come into force. As of this week, Windows 7 keys are now fully blocked from clean installs of Windows 11, Microsoft confirms to The Verge.

Windows 11 won’t activate Windows 7 keys anymore. Screenshot by Tom Warren / The Verge

I’ve tested several Windows 7 keys on a clean install of Windows 11 (22H2) today — and while I could use the keys to install the OS, it wouldn’t activate. “We can’t activate Windows on this device because you don’t have a valid digital license or product key,” reads the error message when you now attempt to activate a Windows 7 key on Windows 11.