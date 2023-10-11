WordPress now offers official support for ActivityPub

Bloggers and other publishers using WordPress to host their site can now use it to join the fediverse through an official ActivityPub plug-in, announced today by WordPress.com.

ActivityPub allows social networks to talk across platforms, meaning users can see and engage with content on other platforms from where they are without making a new account. WordPress.com owner Automattic acquired the ActivityPub for WordPress plug-in earlier this year, and the feature is now available for anyone to install through WordPress settings.

The ActivityPub plug-in is available for WordPress.com plans. Image: WordPress.com

In the case of a WordPress.com blog, audiences will be able to follow a publisher through other federated platforms like Mastodon. Responses on other platforms will automatically turn into comments on a publisher’s WordPress post, allowing them to interact directly with off-platform audiences. The setting is available across WordPress sites on free, personal, and premium tiers — millions of blogs will now be able to join the fediverse in a few seconds.