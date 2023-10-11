T-Mobile is pushing some unlimited customers onto pricier plans

Starting next week, T-Mobile will move subscribers of some of its older unlimited plans to new (and, in some cases, more expensive) options, the carrier has confirmed to CNET.

The plan will apply to users on the One, Simple Choice, Magenta, and Magenta 55 Plus plans, according to documentation posted on Reddit. Impacted users will be informed by “an SMS and email,” and the new plans will take impact beginning with the November billing cycle. The price increases customers see will vary depending on their plan, but most can expect a bump of $5 or $10 per line.

T-Mobile clarified to CNET that those impacted can opt out of the move and stay on their old plans. In order to do so, you’ll need to call T-Mobile’s Customer Care support line.

It’s clear from T-Mobile’s communication that this isn’t just a mass migration of customers from old plans to new ones; people are just being bumped up across the board. For example, some customers on the Simple Choice / Select Choice plans are being moved up to Magenta, per the leaked documentation, but those on Magenta are also being moved up to Go5G.