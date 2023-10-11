The Fitbit app has been having some issues for hours

The Fitbit app has been dealing with some issues for hours, and the Google-owned company acknowledged Wednesday night that there are some problems right now.

“We’re aware that some customers are experiencing issues with the Fitbit app and we are currently investigating,” Fitbit wrote in a message on X (formerly Twitter) at 8:01PM ET. “We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience, thank you for your patience!” In a reply to a frustrated user asking for an ETA, Fitbit said that “we can’t provide any time frame as of now.”

Fitbit’s community page also has a big banner that reads: “We’re continuing to investigate the issue affecting Fitbit devices. Thank you for your patience.”

Screenshot by Jay Peters / The Verge

On Downdetector, more than 3,000 people have reported problems of some kind. The reports began to spike at about 5PM ET.