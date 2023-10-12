All the news on Google’s Pixel 8 lineup

Google’s newfound appetite for generative AI includes new photo editing tools that let you move people around and replace the sky with Magic Editor and also remove unwanted objects with an improved Magic Eraser. Another big new feature is Best Take, where you can select the best facial expressions of your friends in successive photos and pop them into one image. All together, it’s contributing to a new what-is-a-photo apocalypse.

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro both rock Google’s Tensor 3 chip, but only the Pro will get extra pro camera features like manual modes and zoom enhance. But the must-have features of the Pixel 8s aren’t the brighter screens or the Pro’s weird temperature sensor — it’s the promise of seven years of software updates, which is unprecedented on an Android device.