Microsoft’s new Xbox Series S bundle is ideal for Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft is launching a new Xbox Series S bundle later this month that includes three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The Xbox Series S “Starter Bundle” will be available worldwide on October 31st for $299.99.

It’s unusual to see Microsoft bundle three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with its consoles, as the company usually offers one month’s access as part of promotions, bundled with accessories, and elsewhere. It’s an ideal offer for anyone curious about Xbox Game Pass and the hundreds of games available on the service.

As Microsoft is bundling the Ultimate version of Xbox Game Pass, you’ll also be able to stream Xbox games to a mobile device for three months with this bundle. The Xbox Series S itself is the regular white 512GB model, not the new black 1TB version. This is the second holiday Xbox Series S offer we’ve seen so far, with Microsoft temporarily dropping the Xbox Series S to $249.99 last year.