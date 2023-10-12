Threads is getting an edit button — and you don’t have to pay for it

Meta is starting to roll out an edit feature and “Voice Threads” for its Threads platform, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday. They’re two major new features for Meta’s burgeoning X-like social network — and unlike on X (formerly Twitter), you won’t need to pay a subscription fee to be able to edit your posts for five minutes after they’re published.

Posts that are edited will have a little icon next to the timestamp showing that they’ve been revised. You won’t be able to see an edit history — that’s one advantage X still has over Threads. (I’ve asked Meta if it plans to add an edit history at some point.)

See that icon next to the timestamp? That’s how you know a Threads post has been edited. Post by Richard Lawler / The Verge, screenshot by Jay Peters / The Verge

Still, I’ll give Meta some credit for taking months to launch an edit button instead of years; Twitter added the edit feature as a perk for the monthly subscription formerly named Twitter Blue in October 2022 shortly before Elon Musk took over the company.