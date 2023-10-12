Netflix is planning to launch retail destinations in 2025

Just as Netflix is getting out of one business with the closure of its DVD rentals, it looks like it’s getting into the physical realm in a different way. Bloomberg reports that the streamer is planning to launch new retail destinations — dubbed Netflix House — that will offer not only things to buy but also food and other experiences themed after whatever is hot on Netflix at the moment. There aren’t a lot of specifics right now, such as where these permanent spaces might eventually open, but the first locations are expected to launch in the US in 2025.
“We’ve seen how much fans love to immerse themselves in the world of our movies and TV shows, and we’ve been thinking a lot about how we take that to the next level,” Josh Simon, Netflix’s VP of consumer products, told Bloomberg.
Netflix currently operates an online merch shop that sells everything from Stranger Things T-shirts to red envelope sleeping bags and has dabbled in pop-up retail stores in the past. It has also experimented with immersive experiences like Squid Game: The Trials in Los Angeles and a stage show prequel for Stranger Things in London. Netflix House would mark the first permanent location for one of these stores.
The news comes as Netflix continues to search for new revenue sources and keeps on raising prices for existing ones.