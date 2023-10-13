Victrola’s Sonos-ready Stream Onyx turntable is on sale for $200 off

Yes, it’s sad that Amazon’s fall Prime Day event is over, but the future — and even the present — still looks bright for deal hunters. Black Friday is just over a month away, after all, and some of the best Prime Day deals are still hanging around. Right now, for example, you can pick up the Victrola Stream Onyx turntable from Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Victrola for a record low of $399.99 ($200 off).

Save for a few differences when it comes to materials and color, the Stream Onyx is similar to the $800 Stream Carbon we tested last year. Like the Carbon, the belt-driven turntable can wirelessly transmit audio to Sonos speakers, which gives users the unique ability to stream vinyl straight to their entire Sonos system without the need for any extra equipment. It’s also relatively small for a turntable, meaning it can fit just about anywhere, and it comes with the same illuminated knob for adjusting your Sonos speaker’s volume that we loved on the Stream Carbon. The Onyx just uses a less expensive cartridge and relies on a thick molded plastic as opposed to metal for the knob, faceplate, and inlay, which keeps the cost down.

Speaking of audio, Sony’s SRS-XB100 is currently available at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Sony starting at $48 ($12 off). Although it’s rather tiny, the cylindrical Bluetooth speaker delivers surprisingly crisp sound that’s rich in bass. Its small stature means it can’t quite fill up a large room, true, but the flipside of that is that it’s lightweight and offers a built-in strap, so you can easily carry it around while traveling.

As for other specs, the SRS-XB100 offers up to 16 hours of continuous battery life and carries an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, rendering it plenty durable for hiking and other outdoor excursions. It also functions as a good speakerphone thanks to its echo cancellation tech, which lets you hear whoever you’re chatting with on the phone more clearly.

Looking for a TV that delivers a lot of bang for your buck? Well, Best Buy is discounting various sizes of the Hisense U6H ULED TV. Right now, for instance, you can buy the 55-inch model for an all-time low of $359.99 ($70 off) or the larger 65-inch panel for $455.59 ($114 off).

With its Google TV-connected interface, the 4K TV makes it easy to quickly find something fun to binge on via your favorite streaming apps. The TV also offers full-array local dimming for better contrast and black levels, along with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10, and even Google Assistant. Be aware, however, that it lacks HDMI 2.1 inputs and only features a 60Hz refresh rate, so it’s not quite going to stack up to more premium models when it comes to gaming.

