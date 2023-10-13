Victrola’s Sonos-ready Stream Onyx turntable is on sale for $200 off

Yes, it’s sad that Amazon’s fall Prime Day event is over, but the future — and even the present — still looks bright for deal hunters. Black Friday is just over a month away, after all, and some of the best Prime Day deals are still hanging around. Right now, for example, you can pick up the Victrola Stream Onyx turntable from Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Victrola for a record low of $399.99 ($200 off).
Save for a few differences when it comes to materials and color, the Stream Onyx is similar to the $800 Stream Carbon we tested last year. Like the Carbon, the belt-driven turntable can wirelessly transmit audio to Sonos speakers, which gives users the unique ability to stream vinyl straight to their entire Sonos system without the need for any extra equipment. It’s also relatively small for a turntable, meaning it can fit just about anywhere, and it comes with the same illuminated knob for adjusting your Sonos speaker’s volume that we loved on the Stream Carbon. The Onyx just uses a less expensive cartridge and relies on a thick molded plastic as opposed to metal for the knob, faceplate, and inlay, which keeps the cost down.
The two-speed Victrola Stream Onyx may be a cheaper alternative to last year’s Stream Carbon, but it still features a carbon tonearm, a metal platter, and the unique ability to stream records straight to a Sonos system.
Speaking of audio, Sony’s SRS-XB100 is currently available at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Sony starting at $48 ($12 off). Although it’s rather tiny, the cylindrical Bluetooth speaker delivers surprisingly crisp sound that’s rich in bass. Its small stature means it can’t quite fill up a large room, true, but the flipside of that is that it’s lightweight and offers a built-in strap, so you can easily carry it around while traveling.
As for other specs, the SRS-XB100 offers up to 16 hours of continuous battery life and carries an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, rendering it plenty durable for hiking and other outdoor excursions. It also functions as a good speakerphone thanks to its echo cancellation tech, which lets you hear whoever you’re chatting with on the phone more clearly.
Sony SRS-XB100
Sony’s adorable SRS-XB100 speaker offers USB-C charging, a built-in strap, and great sound for the price, rendering it a terrific travel speaker or home office companion. Read our review.
Looking for a TV that delivers a lot of bang for your buck? Well, Best Buy is discounting various sizes of the Hisense U6H ULED TV. Right now, for instance, you can buy the 55-inch model for an all-time low of $359.99 ($70 off) or the larger 65-inch panel for $455.59 ($114 off).
With its Google TV-connected interface, the 4K TV makes it easy to quickly find something fun to binge on via your favorite streaming apps. The TV also offers full-array local dimming for better contrast and black levels, along with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10, and even Google Assistant. Be aware, however, that it lacks HDMI 2.1 inputs and only features a 60Hz refresh rate, so it’s not quite going to stack up to more premium models when it comes to gaming.
Hisense U6H ULED 4K TV
The latest Hisense 4K TVs boast excellent value for image quality and Google Play, giving you access to a wide selection of streaming apps. They also support Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 Plus.
Verge Deals on X (formerly known as Twitter) /
Join more than 51,000 followers and keep up with the best daily tech deals with @vergedeals
A few more deals to wrap up the week
- The Nintendo Switch OLED is on sale at Woot for $314.99 ($35 off) with either white or red and blue Joy-Con controllers. The newer Switch model offers a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a sturdy kickstand, and 64GB of internal storage, which is double that of the original model Nintendo released in 2017. Read our review.
- Jabra’s Elite 3 are still going for $49.99 ($30 off) at Amazon and Walmart. The wireless earbuds may lack more premium bells and whistles, including active noise cancellation, but they offer great sound quality, comfort, and battery life for the price. Read our review.
- Apple’s last-gen, 12.9-inch iPad Pro is down to $909.99 ($289 off) at Woot when you pick it up with 256GB of storage. The M1-powered tablet offers the same beautiful Mini LED display found in the newer model, as well as support for Apple’s Center Stage feature. It’s a terrific performer, too, even if it doesn’t come equipped with the faster M2 chip. Read our review.
- The new Motorola Edge is on sale for $499.99 ($100 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. We have yet to test it, though the specs seem promising for a midrange phone. Along with a 6.6-inch display and MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chipset, the Edge offers a 144Hz maximum refresh rate and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
- The Polaroid Go is on sale at Woot with a 90-day Woot warranty for $39.99, which is $60 less than buying it new. The tiny camera is a great pick if you like the look of retro, almost-dreamy photos, one that’s far more portable than other Polaroid cameras. Read our guide to the best instant cameras.