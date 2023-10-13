ADT’s next security system could be a worthy Nest Secure successor

It appears security company ADT is about to launch a more fitting successor to Nest Secure than the half-baked ADT Self Setup system it rolled out last year. The new system, called ADT Smart Home Security, features more polished sensor hardware, a sleeker base station with a backlit keypad (like the Nest Guard), and door window sensors that can be disarmed using an on-device button (like the Nest Detects). This was a handy feature of Nest’s system for easily disarming it when your dog needed to pee at 2AM.

The company hasn’t announced this system, so there are no pricing details or a release date, but The Verge received a tip linking to hidden support pages on its website containing all the hardware details. Based on these, we can glean the following about the new system:

It can be set up by the customer (so there are no installation fees).

It can be self-monitored or professionally monitored.

Pro monitoring adds 24/7 monitoring, a panic button, a duress code, cellular backup, and a video verification option (with a Nest Aware subscription).

It will integrate with Google products and Google Home in the same way ADT’s current pro install and Self Setup systems do. That includes Nest smart speakers and displays, Nest doorbells and Nest cams, Nest thermostats, and Nest Wifi products.

It will work with Z-Wave products to add smart lights, locks, garage door controllers, and thermostats, but not sensors.

The new ADT Smart Home Security system base station. Image: ADT

The back story here is that Google invested $450 in the home security company in 2020, saying at the time that its Nest devices would become the “cornerstone” of ADT’s smart home offering.

Google discontinued its Nest Secure system shortly after, and ADT soon shuttered its DIY system, Blue. A couple of years later, ADT started incorporating Google Nest cameras into its professionally installed security systems and launched a new DIY system with Google Nest integration.

Nest Secure users were understandably unhappy about the discontinued product, which will be completely shut down next year. But the ADT Self Setup system that was touted as an alternative appears to have been woefully inadequate, thanks to basic hardware, poor integrations, and high costs.

ADT’s premium door window sensor features a button you can press to disarm it. Nest’s Detect sensor (right) was the first sensor with this feature. Image: ADT and Image: Nest

Nest Secure’s selling point was its high-quality hardware and simple setup and use. Along with the press-to-disarm feature, the Nest Detect sensors acted as both motion and contact sensors, meaning fewer little white devices cluttering your home.

Since Nest Secure’s demise, some other interesting options have emerged. Both Arlo and Ecobee have security systems that use a combo motion / contact sensor, but neither has the option to press to disarm, something ADT appears to be about to launch.

However, it doesn’t look like the new ADT system will have an NFC tag option for disarming, which was another neat Nest Secure feature. Arlo is bringing that option to its system later this year.

1 / 7 The base station keypad is backlit. Image: ADT

Here’s a look at what we know about the new ADT hardware that will be part of the system:

Overall, the industrial design here appears better than any of ADT’s existing pro-install system devices and those for its Self Setup system. While not as good-looking as most Nest hardware, it definitely shows influences from Google / Nest. How well the tech works and how it integrates with Google Nest products and Google Home will have to be determined once it’s fully launched.