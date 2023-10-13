Comcast cable internet with 2-gigabit uploads is rolling out soon

Comcast is about to roll out gigabit-plus internet speeds for both upload and download without needing fiber upgrades that run all the way to the house. The company will offer a new “X-Class” service upgrade that supports up to 2 Gbps downloads and uploads starting in Colorado Springs, Colorado, next week. The city was one of the first places that Comcast launched its 2 Gbps internet service last year, although at that time, it still only supported 200Mbps uploads.

Comcast started testing symmetrical multi-gigabit DOCSIS 4.0 technology in 2022 using multiple cable modems and a 10-gig node (which is used for the Xfinity 10G brand name to highlight what’s theoretically possible, even if it’s not happening any time soon).

Comcast says “tens of millions” of homes already have the connections needed to support service with the technology with 300 Mbps, 500 Mbps, 1 Gbps, and 2 Gbps tiers. According to the Colorado Springs Gazette, the 300Mbps tier will cost $55 per month, including equipment rentals, and up to $115 per month on the 2 Gbps option.