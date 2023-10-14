LG’s desk-friendly C3 OLED has dipped below $1,000 for the first time

Welcome to the weekend, dear readers! Although we’ve spent the past week pummeling you with deals from Amazon’s fall Prime Day event — some of which are still available, to be sure — our Saturday roundup is mostly concerned with the discounts that have cropped up in the time since, starting with LG’s C3 OLED. Right now, you can grab the 42-inch model at Amazon for $921.48 (about $276 off).

Like the much-lauded C2 we reviewed last year, it’s hard to go wrong with LG’s brilliant C3 panel, regardless of what type of entertainment you watch. The TV features terrific picture quality and many of the same specs that made last year’s C2 such a great pick for gamers, including a 120Hz refresh rate and comprehensive HDMI 2.1 support, only with a brighter display and faster performance. It showcases a few interface refinements as well, one of which makes it a bit easier to set up the C3’s picture mode.

Admittedly, a 42-inch panel is certainly not the biggest, though the TV’s smaller stature also makes it a perfect desk companion if you want a glorified gaming monitor with perfect black levels. If not, the 65-inch model is also currently on sale at BuyDig with a $150 Visa gift card and an extended four-year warranty for $1,696.99 ($900 off).

Lego, not to be outdone by Amazon, also kicked off a pre-holiday sale this week, slashing prices on an assortment of Verge-approved sets we’ve only seen on sale a few times before. There are about 80 discounted sets in total, including both busts and bird nests, but we want to specifically call out the Atari 2600 and the Hulkbuster.

The first is a 2,532-piece replica of the Atari’s iconic console — the 1980 revision, mind you, not the original from 1977 — while the latter is a “hulking” 4,000-piece set that pays tribute to Iron Man’s Mark XLIV armor from the Infinity Saga films. The former is currently on sale for $191.99 ($48 off) while the latter is down to $384.99 ($165 off), which are some of the best prices we’ve seen on either Lego set.

