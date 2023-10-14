Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

AMD’s Anti-Lag feature is getting gamers banned from Counter-Strike 2

AMD’s Anti-Lag feature is getting gamers banned from Counter-Strike 2

/

CS2 developers warned AMD GPU owners not to enable the “Anti-Lag/+” feature because it triggers an automatic ban.

By Wes Davis, a weekend editor who covers the latest in tech and entertainment. He has written news, reviews, and more as a tech journalist since 2020.

|

Share this story

A promotional image for Counter-Strike 2.
Counter-Strike 2 players could get unceremoniously banned for using Anti-Lag Plus.
Image: Valve

Counter-Strike 2 developers strongly warned players in a post that they’ll be banned if they turn on AMD’s Anti-Lag feature for CS2. According to the post, the features from the most recent driver updates are “implemented by detouring engine dll functions,” adding that when AMD updates the drivers, the team will work on “identifying affected users and reversing their ban.”

AMD added support for Anti-Lag Plus in CS2 in the Adrenaline Edition version 23.30.1 driver. The feature is exclusive to Radeon RX 7000-series GPUs, so older hardware shouldn’t be affected. We emailed AMD for a statement on the issue. Engadget notes that you can disable the feature by pressing Alt+L, and points out that you can verify the hotkey assignment in AMD Radeon Software by clicking the gear icon > Hotkeys > customizing the hotkey for Anti-Lag Plus.

Related

VideoCardz reported this morning that players of other games, like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, CoD: Warzone 2, and Apex Legends, are also reporting that they’re either being banned or their games are crashing when using Anti-Lag Plus.

More from Gaming