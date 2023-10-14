AMD’s Anti-Lag feature is getting gamers banned from Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike 2 developers strongly warned players in a post that they’ll be banned if they turn on AMD’s Anti-Lag feature for CS2. According to the post, the features from the most recent driver updates are “implemented by detouring engine dll functions,” adding that when AMD updates the drivers, the team will work on “identifying affected users and reversing their ban.”

AMD added support for Anti-Lag Plus in CS2 in the Adrenaline Edition version 23.30.1 driver. The feature is exclusive to Radeon RX 7000-series GPUs, so older hardware shouldn’t be affected. We emailed AMD for a statement on the issue. Engadget notes that you can disable the feature by pressing Alt+L, and points out that you can verify the hotkey assignment in AMD Radeon Software by clicking the gear icon > Hotkeys > customizing the hotkey for Anti-Lag Plus.