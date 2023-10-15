Apple rumors claim refreshed iPads are coming this week

Apple may have a surprise iPad update announcement in store for this week. 9to5Mac says it has corroborated a report from Supercharged that Apple will announce spec bumps for three of its iPads — the base model, the iPad Air, and the iPad Mini. In a story this morning for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman said, “I don’t believe updates of any significance are imminent,” while also mentioning Apple has versions of the iPads with new chips in development.

9to5Mac says Apple will issue a press release announcing that the iPad Air and the iPad mini will be bumped to M2 and A16 Bionic chips, respectively. Apple refreshed the iPad Air and 10th-generation iPad last year, but it’s been twice as long since the company updated the iPad Mini with an A15 Bionic chip.