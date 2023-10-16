The next League of Legends music group is a virtual boy band

Riot Games is announcing its next in-universe League of Legends band: a boy band called Heartsteel comprised of the in-game characters Ezreal, Kayn, Aphelios, Yone, K’Sante, and Sett. Riot will debut “Paranoia,” the first song from the virtual band (which features the real-life musicians Baekhyun, ØZI, Tobi Lou, and Cal Scruby), on October 23rd at 11AM ET.

I haven’t heard the song yet myself, but here’s how Riot Games describes Heartsteel’s vibe. “HEARTSTEEL is a group of dynamic daredevils dedicated to unapologetic individuality and creative expression,” the company wrote in a press release. “Their mission is to blaze a path to success on their own terms. The group’s personality and sound draws inspiration from modern music collectives, and a range of influences from across genres and eras, culminating in a bold, one-of-a-kind identity.” I guess we’ll see what that means!