Roborock’s S-series hybrid robot vacuums are up to $290 off

Even with last week’s Amazon Prime Day behind us, it remains a pretty good time to buy a robot vacuum — especially if you’d like one that can mop your floors. The last-gen Roborock S7 hybrid robovac is currently selling for $359.99 ($290 off) at Amazon and direct from Roborock. This matches last week’s Prime Day price and the bot’s all-time low. The S7 may have been outdated by the newer S8 model, but it’s still a formidable vacuum that maps your home using lidar and automatically switches between vacuuming and mopping.

However, if you want the latest and greatest, the Roborock S8 is also on sale for $599.99 ($150 off) at Roborock and Best Buy (when added to your cart). The newer S8 gets an upgrade in the brush department and now has obstacle avoidance so you don’t have to worry as much if you forgot a strewn-about charging cable or kids toys on the floor. Though, if you’re perturbed by the S8’s smaller dust bin (meaning you have to empty it more frequently than the older S7), you can pony up for the S8 Plus and get it and its auto-emptying station for $799.99 ($200 off) at Amazon.

It’s a lot to consider, sure, but that’s why we have a helpful buying guide all about robot vacuums you can peruse.

Roborock S7 $ 360 $ 650 45 % off $ 360 $ 360 $ 650 45 % off The Roborock S7 is a former top-of-the-line robot vacuum that can be got for a budget price. It has excellent mopping capabilities thanks to its oscillating mop that it can lift to go over (thin) carpet, plus lidar navigation, mapping, and keep-out zones. $360 at Amazon$360 at Roborock

Roborock S8 $ 600 $ 750 20 % off $ 600 $ 600 $ 750 20 % off The S8 mops and vacuums very well, and the addition of AI-obstacle avoidance and dual rubber roller brushes make it a good upgrade from the S7. Its mop-lifting trick means it can vacuum and mop your whole house in one go, and it works with an auto-empty charging base, though you have to fill its water tank manually. $600 at Roborock$600 at Best Buy

Roborock S8 Plus $ 800 $ 1000 20 % off $ 800 $ 800 $ 1000 20 % off Roborock’s hybrid S8 robot vacuum and mop, complete with its redesigned auto-emptying station that ensures you don’t have to empty the bot yourself after every round of cleaning. $800 at Amazon

Google’s Nest Wifi Pro is currently selling for some great prices at select retailers. The absolute cheapest price you can get right now is a standalone unit in the off-white “linen” color, which is on sale from trusted seller Antonline (via Walmart) for $96.78 (about $103 off). That’s a very low price compared to the usual discounts. However, if you prefer a standard color like white, then you can get a one-pack at Amazon for $158.19 ($42 off). If you want to bathe your home in Wi-Fi, you can opt for a two-pack for $208.99 ($91 off) at Walmart or Amazon or a three-pack for $299.99 ($100 off), also from Walmart and Amazon.

The Nest Wifi Pro offers a great mesh router setup with Wi-Fi 6E connectivity for less than Eero’s options. The small, square-ish orbs are likely more than enough for the average home as long as you don’t need speeds above one gigabit.

The Logitech G435 Lightspeed gaming headset, which has long been one of our favorite affordable multi-platform wireless headsets, is on sale in black for $39.99 ($10 off) at Amazon and Dell or $40.99 at Best Buy. It’s been a while since we’ve seen this lightweight headset fall to its all-time low price of $29.99, but judging by some colors being discontinued, it’s possible this model (and its great deals) may slowly be on its way out.

The G435 is a super comfy headset that’s light enough to wear for lengthy gaming sessions, and its lack of a boom mic means you can even use it for some on-the-go music and podcast listening via Bluetooth without looking or feeling ridiculous. Of course, its main purpose is for gaming at home, where it’s compatible with PlayStation 5, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch. (Sorry, Xbox users. I know it’s a shame since the black model does look a bit Xbox-y.)

