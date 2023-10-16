Disney courts TikTokers with a card game and quizzes

Disney is partnering with TikTok to promote its movies and TV shows through a dedicated hub filled with clips, quizzes, and a collectible card game. It’s the first time that TikTok has created a branded space like this for a partner, and it’s being used to promote Disney’s titles as the company turns 100 today.

TikTok is promoting the “Disney100” hub in users’ For You Pages, but you can also find it by searching for Disney and tapping the banner that pops up at the top. From there, you’ll see what looks like a highly customized profile page: there are scrolling banners promoting different Disney titles, a collection of videos with sampleable Disney sounds, and links to all the other Disney accounts you can follow on the platform.

The other big twist to this hub is the addition of games designed to keep users coming back. The main component is a somewhat perplexing collectible card game. When you visit, you can “open” a pack of cards and potentially get certain characters. Certain activities, like watching Disney videos and following Disney accounts, let you collect more cards. If you collect enough cards, you can earn some Disney-themed flair for your profile photo on TikTok. Basically: participate in enough Disney promotion, and you can continue to promote Disney on your own profile page, too.