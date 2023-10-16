LinkedIn lays off hundreds of employees for the second time this year

LinkedIn is laying off about 668 employees across various teams, the Microsoft-owned company announced on Monday.
It’s the second time LinkedIn has announced cuts this year; it laid off 716 employees in May, saying at the time that the move was meant to “re-organize for greater agility and growth.” This time, the cuts are about “streamlining our decision making,” according to LinkedIn’s statement. Microsoft has also announced multiple rounds of layoffs recently, including 10,000 positions it eliminated at the start of this year.
LinkedIn, for its part, is growing. Its revenue surpassed $15 billion for the first time the last fiscal year. And there have been numerous headlines recently about its resurgence. Take, for example, this story in the Financial Times from this past weekend with the headline “Influencers and CEOs take their brands to LinkedIn.”
Like nearly every tech company these days, LinkedIn has been aggressively leaning into AI this year, putting out tools for generating profile and job descriptions and “AI-powered conversation starters.” It’s also rumored to be developing an AI job coach.