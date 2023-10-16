Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Pixel 6 owners who use multiple profiles run into problems with Android 14

Pixel 6 owners who use multiple profiles run into problems with Android 14

/

Reports of locked-down storage and crashing launchers are appearing online, especially from Pixel 6, 6A, and 6 Pro users.

By Umar Shakir, a news writer fond of the electric vehicle lifestyle and things that plug in via USB-C. He spent over 15 years in IT support before joining The Verge.

|

Share this story

The Android logo on a black backdrop, surrounded by red shapes that resemble the Android mascot.
Illustration: Alex Castro / The Verge

Some Pixel 6 users are reporting strange issues after updating their devices to the new Android 14 OS, which launched on October 4th for Pixel devices. One critical-sounding bug that seems to have spread to multiple users is losing access to internal storage, which ends up in a complete loss of data. Others seem to have other odd issues, like repeat UI launcher crashes. A Verge tipster pointed out the reports, which show a pattern of striking users with multiple user accounts set up on their devices.

The original poster reports “storage is full” errors once they rebooted following an overnight update to Android 14, while another commenter said they lost access to internal storage entirely. The Android 14 update launched officially last week alongside Google’s new Pixel 8 devices with updates to the UI, additional customization options, and more.

settings keeps stopping message screenshot on an Android device
All I did was make a new user account and run software updates. However, I am on the Android 14 beta.
Screenshot by Umar Shakir / The Verge

I have personally tried to reproduce the issue on my Pixel 6A by setting up a new account and attempting to run software updates. While I did not get storage issues, my 6A did crash multiple times. I also got a “System UI isn’t responding” error. But if I switch back to the other account, the issues are no longer present. I should mention that I am on the Android 14 beta, and I have not run into any other issues since attempting this.

We reached out to Google for comment on the issues presented by the users, but we didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

More from Google