eBay’s early holiday sale brings discounts on Samsung’s The Frame TV and Bose headphones

Halloween hasn’t even arrived yet, but holiday sales are already starting to pop up everywhere. Best Buy and Target held their own last week to rival Amazon’s fall Prime Day, and now, it’s eBay’s turn. Right now, eBay is taking 20 percent off select items as part of its “Holiday Head Start Sale” through 11:59PM PT on October 22nd when you apply offer code HEADSTART at checkout.

All kinds of items are on sale, including the very well-specced 17-inch LG Gram 17 laptop, which is $839.99 ($660 off), while refurbished headphones like Bose’s QuietComfort 45 and QuietComfort II are just $159.20. One of the better deals available, however, is on Samsung’s latest 32-inch The Frame TV, which is down to an all-time low of $478.39 ($119.60 off) via BuyDig’s eBay storefront with code HEADSTART.

Samsung’s The Frame has a display with a matte finish, which means its screen displays photos and art that look like an actual canvas painting. When nobody’s around to admire it, the 32-inch TV is now also able to turn itself off to save power, which was a feature once reserved for larger models. Aesthetics aside, The Frame is also a highly capable 4K TV with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 support, and support for several streaming apps.

2023 Samsung The Frame TV (32-inch) $ 478 $ 598 20 % off $ 478 $ 478 $ 598 20 % off The 2023 model of Samsung’s art-inspired 4K TV features a QLED display, which provides artwork and photos with qualities that resemble an actual canvas. This year, Samsung updated the 32-inch configuration so that it can now sense if people are in the room like larger models. You can buy it for $478.39 ($119.60 off) via BuyDig’s eBay storefront with code HEADSTART.

$478 at eBay

If you’re looking for a pair of noise-canceling wireless earbuds that won’t set you back a couple of hundred dollars, Jabra’s Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active are almost half off. Right now, for example, Jabra’s Elite 7 Pro are $109.99 at Amazon and Walmart, which is even cheaper than their fall Prime Day price. If you’re looking for something workout-friendly, however, Jabra’s Elite 7 Active earbuds are down to $99.99 ($80 off) at Target, Walmart, and directly from Jabra, which is among one of their better prices to date.

Both noise-canceling earbuds sound terrific, support multipoint, and even look alike. However, the Elite 7 Pro offers a better voice mic system while the Elite 7 Active boast more fitness-oriented features. That includes, for example, a rubberized coating that keeps the earbuds securely in your ears during rigorous workouts without needing wing tips. The Elite 7 Active also offers a more robust IP57 water resistance. Admittedly, that’s not as impressive as the newer Elite 8 Active’s IP68 rating, but then again, the latter costs nearly $100 more at $179.99, and that’s with the $20 discount, which you can get with code SAVE8A.