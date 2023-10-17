A new Alan Wake game just launched in Fortnite

There’s another Alan Wake game in the works — but this one was built inside of Fortnite. Today, Epic Games announced the launch of Alan Wake: Flashback, a Fortnite experience that “reimagines Remedy Entertainment’s iconic story.” It’s available for free inside the game right now using the island code 3426-5561-3374.

While promotional tie-ins are nothing new for Fortnite, the Alan Wake experience appears much more involved than most, which makes sense given the publishing relationship between Remedy and Epic Games. It also comes at a time when Epic is making a big push for Fortnite’s creator-made experiences in an attempt to help the game evolve beyond its battle royale roots.

Here’s the official description for the new game, which takes roughly 25 minutes to play through and is designed to catch players up on the story:

Based on the award-winning cinematic action-thriller, Alan Wake: Flashback reimagines Remedy Entertainment’s iconic story in Fortnite. Troubled author Alan Wake embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice. Following her mysterious disappearance from the Pacific Northwest town of Bright Falls, he discovers pages of a horror story he has supposedly written, but has no memory of.

Flashback is launching just ahead of the next mainline title in the series, with Alan Wake 2 releasing on October 27th. Its eponymous hero, meanwhile, will be a playable character in Fortnite starting on October 26th as part of the game’s Halloween event. (Those who have purchased Alan Wake 2 in the Epic Game Store before the 27th will get the outfit for free.)