Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Honda made an airport robot to handle all the boring, repetitive tasks

Honda made an airport robot to handle all the boring, repetitive tasks

/

The autonomous work vehicle is a prototype that will be tested out at Toronto’s airport.

By Andrew J. Hawkins, transportation editor with 10+ years of experience who covers EVs, public transportation, and aviation. His work has appeared in The New York Daily News and City & State.

|

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Honda autonomous work vehicle airport robot
Honda’s autonomous work vehicle prototype is ready to be deployed at airports.
Image: Honda

Honda’s latest robot is an autonomous work vehicle (AWV) designed to handle all the boring, repetitive tasks at airports. It’s also meant to demonstrate that autonomous vehicles can have other purposes that don’t involve jamming up city streets or obstructing emergency vehicles.

The company is sending its first prototype to the Toronto Pearson Airport as part of a demonstration of how AI, robotics, and autonomous vehicle technology can help address many of the challenges facing airports, including labor shortages, safety, and emissions. The work vehicle was first introduced as a concept by Honda at CES in 2018 and is now being put to use.

The company is sending its first prototype to the Toronto Pearson Airport

Some of the tasks handled by the AWV include: driving around the perimeter fence of an airport looking for security breaches; hauling and transporting cargo around the tarmac; and towing baggage carts. The vehicle can also create maps for future planning and detect obstacles. It’s designed to go on- or off-road, and it’s fully electric, meaning there are no tailpipe emissions.

Right now, the AWV is only being used for perimeter fence inspection at Toronto’s airport. But in the future, Honda says it can be easily repurposed for cargo hauling, mowing and groundskeeping, or debris removal. The AWV uses radar and lidar for obstacle detection as well as GPS for location.

Honda autonomous work vehicle airport robot
Image: Honda

Honda uses equipment and technology from a host of other companies, including wireless tech from Cisco and Genwave, operating systems from Illuminex AI, and cloud-based software from Eagle Aerospace’s AIROps.

Of course, Honda has a lot of experience in the world of robotics, including its beloved Asimo robot that was retired in 2018. Over the years, Asimo played soccer with President Barack Obamawon over Kelly Ripahad a dancing group, and had some clumsy moments like this terrible fall while trying to walk up a flight of stairs.

The company has said it sees the future of robotics as rooted in human interaction, which explains why it’s focused on a variety of use cases. At the 2018 CES, Honda introduced a quartet of new robot concepts, including a companion bot, an autonomous off-road vehicle (and the precursor to the AWV), and a pair of “mobility” concepts for moving people and things about. 

Honda autonomous work vehicle airport robot
Image: Honda

More from Transpo