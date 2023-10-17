Snapchat now lets you embed videos and lenses on the web

It might’ve taken a few years, but now Snapchat will finally let you embed the videos, lenses, and stories from its platform onto the web. While Snapchat previously didn’t allow users to embed videos due to the fleeting (and often private) nature of its posts, giving users this ability is another sign that it’s trying to bolster its shortform video feed — Spotlight — to compete with TikTok and Instagram.

That means you might come across playable content from Snapchat when scrolling through a website or reading an article online. Snapchat shows how this might look in its announcement of the feature, which contains an embedded lens and a spotlight video. You can click to view any embedded videos directly from the webpage you’re on, as well as even try out the embedded lens (given that the device you’re using has a camera).

To embed content from Snapchat onto a webpage, simply navigate to the video, lens, or story you want to embed, copy its link, and then paste it into a web browser. From there, select the embed icon and copy the provided HTML code. You can then paste that into whatever webpage you’re looking to embed the content on.