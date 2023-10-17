Netflix’s first live sports broadcast pairs up F1 drivers with pro golfers

Netflix’s first live sporting event is here — and it involves a golf tournament between athletes from the streamer’s Full Swing and Formula 1: Drive to Survive shows. The competition, called The Netflix Cup, will air live on the service on November 14th at 6PM ET / 3PM PT.

The tournament will take place at Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas, featuring the Formula 1 drivers Alex Albon (Williams Racing), Pierre Gasly (BWT Alpine F1 Team), Lando Norris (McLaren Racing), and Carlos Sainz Jr. (Scuderia Ferrari) along with PGA Tour golfers Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas.

The tournament will see four groups, each with one Formula 1 driver and one PGA Tour pro, play an eight-hole match. The top two teams will advance to the final hole and compete for the first Netflix Cup title.

Tying the event to the Formula 1 series event in Las Vegas is an interesting touch, considering the reports that Netflix was interested in bidding for the racing series’ broadcast rights. Netflix does not feature live sports yet, preferring docuseries like the F1 and golf shows as well as other showcases focused on NFL quarterbacks, the World Cup, and the Tour de France. However, as competitors like HBO Max, Disney / ESPN, YouTube, Apple TV Plus, and Amazon’s Prime Video heavily feature sports, there’s more speculation than ever that it will change that approach soon.

This isn’t the first time that Netflix has aired live content. In April, the company ran into significant technical issues when showing Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion but managed to air the live Chris Rock comedy special without a hitch.