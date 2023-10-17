The Boy and the Heron’s English cast includes Christian Bale and Dave Bautista

When Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and the Heron finally hits North American theaters, it’ll be doing so with some star power. Distributor GKIDS announced the English voice cast for the animated feature, which debuted in Japan earlier this year , and it includes some big names: Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, Robert Pattinson, and Florence Pugh.

The Boy and the Heron originally debuted in Japan this summer under the title How Do You Live? and was initially shrouded in secrecy. Since then, however, images and trailers have been released, giving theatergoers a better sense of what’s going on in director Hayao Miyazaki’s latest fantasy world. It hits theaters in North America on December 8th. And while it was widely believed to be the last film from the famed animator, Miyazaki appears to have other ideas.