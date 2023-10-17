Chrome on iOS and Android will now detect URL typos

Google Chrome on iOS and Android devices will look for possible typos in URLs and suggest corrections for you, Google announced in a blog post on Tuesday. This new accessibility feature for mobile versions of Chrome was promised earlier this year when Google released the same feature on Chrome for computers.

Google says the URL typo detector will help people with dyslexia or otherwise are language learners. However, after updating my Chrome app on iOS, it doesn’t seem to be here just yet, as it’s not correcting my mistakes such as www.microspft.com or www.nintwndo.com. When it does show up, it could help keep people from ending up on dubious websites if they accidentally enter the wrong URL.

Left: Google Maps with disabled-owned business POIs; center: Camera magnifier; right: Assitant Routines. Image: Google

Along with the URL typo helper, Google is also releasing several other accessibility-focused features in Google Maps.

Google Maps is getting tags to identify disabled-owned businesses, similar to the tags used for ones that are women-owned, LGBTQ-plus-owned, Black-owned, Asian-owned, Latino-owned, and veteran-owned.

Lens in Maps (which used to be called Search with Live View) will be able to use your phone’s screen reader to read points of interest around you out loud, which might be helpful for users who aren’t able to read their screens. This feature is coming to iOS beginning Tuesday and to Android “later this year,” Google says.

In addition to wheelchair-accessible transit navigation, you can find businesses that have step-free entrances, accessible restrooms, parking, and seating on iOS and Android.

There are other new features coming for other Google products, too. Pixel owners with a Pixel 5 and up can use Magnifier for their camera to help zoom in on anything from street signs or a close-up on threads for sewing. Guided Frame (announced last year), which helps blind or low-vision users take better selfies, is available now on Pixel 8 and 8 Pro and is coming to Pixel 6 and newer phones later this year.