Sony has released more details about its PS5 cloud streaming feature for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers, including bandwidth recommendations and a detailed FAQ page coinciding with the Japanese launch of the service on October 17th.

The most interesting bit is the bandwidth recommendations, which seem relatively modest. Sony recommends 52Mbps for 4K, 38Mbps for 1440p, 23Mbps for 1080p, and 13Mbps for 720p. The games will run in HDR or SDR at 60Hz. Possibly of interest: those are the recommended settings; the minimum bandwidth is as low as 5Mbps for 720p and 38Mbps for 4K.

Most of the rest of the post just confirms what we already knew. For now, you can only stream PS5 games to your PS5. And you won’t be able to stream from the cloud to the PlayStation Portal; that’s for playing local games on your PS5 over Wi-Fi.

The full list of countries where cloud streaming will be available is: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.