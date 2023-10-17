Dead Space is coming to Xbox Game Pass just in time for Halloween

There’s a whole host of great games hitting Xbox Game Pass throughout October, including the grisly Dead Space remake that’s arriving just in time for Halloween. The Dead Space remake offers a complete overhaul of the original 2008 sci-fi horror title, and it’s headed to Game Pass for cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X / S on October 26th.

But if you can’t wait until then, the Yakuza spinoff Like A Dragon: Ishin! is available to play through Game Pass on cloud, console, and PC starting today. Here’s the rest of the games coming to Game Pass through the end of the month and when they’re arriving:

F1 Manager 2023 (cloud, console, and PC): October 19th

Cities: Skylines II (PC): October 24th

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (cloud and console): October 26th

Mineko’s Night Market (cloud, console, and PC): October 26th

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (cloud, console, and PC): October 31st

Jusant (cloud, console, and PC): October 31st