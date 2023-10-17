Dead Space is coming to Xbox Game Pass just in time for Halloween

There’s a whole host of great games hitting Xbox Game Pass throughout October, including the grisly Dead Space remake that’s arriving just in time for Halloween. The Dead Space remake offers a complete overhaul of the original 2008 sci-fi horror title, and it’s headed to Game Pass for cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X / S on October 26th.
But if you can’t wait until then, the Yakuza spinoff Like A Dragon: Ishin! is available to play through Game Pass on cloud, console, and PC starting today. Here’s the rest of the games coming to Game Pass through the end of the month and when they’re arriving:
- F1 Manager 2023 (cloud, console, and PC): October 19th
- Cities: Skylines II (PC): October 24th
- Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (cloud and console): October 26th
- Mineko’s Night Market (cloud, console, and PC): October 26th
- Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (cloud, console, and PC): October 31st
- Jusant (cloud, console, and PC): October 31st
Microsoft also said there’s a handful of titles that will leave the service on October 31st, including Persona 5 Royal, Gunfire Reborn, Kill It With Fire, Signalis, and Solasta: Crown of the Magister. And, if you were expecting some Activision Blizzard games to appear on Game Pass soon, you’ll have to wait a bit; Xbox chief Phil Spencer just confirmed that Activision Blizzard Games won’t appear on Game Pass until 2024.