With a Switch 2 looming, Nintendo is sending out the original with a bang

There’s a very good chance that this will be the last year where the Switch is Nintendo’s main piece of hardware. While rumors of a Switch successor have persisted for years, recent reports suggest that an upgraded device is not only coming but will be here relatively soon, with a potential 2024 launch. If that is indeed the case, it seems that Nintendo isn’t content to let the device go out with a whimper — in fact, 2023 has been one of the Switch’s strongest years to date.

“We decided to take our time and dedicate ample budget for development”

Super Mario Bros. Wonder, meanwhile, is a surprisingly large production considering it’s a 2D side-scroller. Nintendo built an all-new engine for the game and didn’t give the development team a specific deadline so that they could focus on quality. “We wanted to create a game with much more to offer than ever before, so this time, we didn’t set a fixed time period for development, which is usually decided before we kick off,” longtime Mario developer Takashi Tezuka explained in an interview. “To create something truly enjoyable, we decided to take our time and dedicate ample budget for development without having to worry about the production schedule.”

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Image: Nintendo

Of course, even if a Switch successor launches next year, it won’t be the end right away. Much like the 3DS, the tablet will likely continue to chug along, albeit more quietly, while the new console finds its footing. And there are at least a few first-party games on the horizon for 2024, including Princess Peach: Showtime! and remakes of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door and Another Code. Successful Nintendo consoles tend to die a slow, dignified death, and the Switch was definitely a success. It’s the second bestselling piece of Nintendo hardware ever, after the original DS, moving close to 130 million units.

Photo: Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge “We had this shared idea of trying to create something new and impressive” – Shigeru Miyamoto, on partnering with Universal for Super Nintendo World

In a lot of ways, this could be the most pivotal console transition in Nintendo’s history. After the dark days of the Wii U, Nintendo used the Switch to prove that it could offer a unified version of its console and portable businesses, one that — despite underpowered hardware — could find its niche among bigger, flashier competitors. Following that up obviously won’t be easy, especially because consumer expectations have changed dramatically. The hard shift from one console to the next is a thing of the past. Users now expect games and other content to carry forward when they upgrade.

Historically, that kind of continuity has not been a strong point for Nintendo. I can’t count the number of times I’ve repurchased Super Mario Bros. 3 for new hardware. But it will be crucial for keeping the hard-won momentum of the Switch going.

Nintendo is in a great spot when it comes to games right now, a process that was a decade in the making after the company merged its development divisions into one cohesive whole focused entirely on the Switch. That was part of the secret sauce behind the Switch and its steady stream of games. And it could well help whatever comes next. But the cyclical nature of video game generations has also proven that success is never guaranteed. Even a runaway hit like the Wii isn’t necessarily a path to continued success.