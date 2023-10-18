The last-gen Sonos Move is on sale for $150 less than the new model

In case you somehow weren’t aware, we’re in the thick of gadget season, with Apple, Google, and Meta having all recently released a trove of new devices. Sonos, not to be outdone, has also launched a new portable speaker in the form of the Sonos Move 2. And now, unsurprisingly, Sonos has dropped the price of the first-gen model to make way for the updated version. Right now, the Sonos Move is on sale direct from Sonos for $299 ($100 off), matching its best price to date.

While not as capable as the $429 Move 2, the original model still offers plenty of power and portability. The hefty speaker is close to the original in terms of design, and while its battery doesn’t last quite as long and it doesn’t offer stereo sound like the new model, it’s loud enough to easily fill any room or outdoor patio space. As expected, the speaker also integrates well with the rest of the Sonos lineup and supports Bluetooth, not to mention Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The same can’t be said of the Move 2, which drops Google’s virtual assistant amid the ongoing legal dispute between Sonos and Google.

Sonos Move $ 299 $ 399 25 % off $ 299 $ 299 $ 399 25 % off The Sonos Move is a large speaker that’s designed to be moved around the house or used outside in the yard. It offers powerful sound and full support for countless streaming apps through the Sonos app. $299 at Sonos$400 at Best Buy

While not tech per se, Amazon is currently hosting a buy one, get one 50 percent off sale on a large selection of tabletop games — many of which we’re fans of here at The Verge. The list of eligible titles is pretty extensive, covering a wide swath of classic board games and newer mainstays we often call out in our seasonal gift guides.

Of everything on offer, the three I would personally recommend are Exploding Kittens ($19.82), Codenames ($12.39), and Wingspan ($47.69). The first two are pretty casual, with Codenames being a great team-based title that can theoretically accommodate an endless amount of people. The card-driven Wingspan, meanwhile, is a little bit more complex, requiring you to build and sustain an ecosystem of birds. All three are well-known staples in my home and, best of all, offer the kind of infinite playability that makes them great for the holidays and throughout the rest of the year.

Wingspan $ 48 $ 65 26 % off $ 48 $ 48 $ 65 26 % off Wingspan is a bird-themed, engine-building board game that’s chock-full of satisfying systems and artwork that would make the National Audubon Society green with envy. $48 at Amazon

