New leak lets us compare the OnePlus Open and Oppo Find N3 side by side

OnePlus founder Peter Lau has already confirmed that the OnePlus Open shares its design with the Oppo Find N3, but new leaks are shedding light on just how similar the two devices look. The biggest difference is that the OnePlus Open is getting a global launch, while the Oppo Find N3 is exclusive to China.

Last night, leaker Evan Blass shared a set of images showing what appears to be the Oppo Find N3. The images show the device in four colors — black, green, gold, and red — along with marketing materials that reveal some potential specs. That includes a 5.8mm thickness, 245g weight, and a 4,805mAh battery that’s supposed to fully charge in 42 minutes. The leaks also show off the fingerprint sensor on the side of the phone, as well as the OnePlus-style alert slider.

A leaked image showing the Oppo Find N3. Image: Evan Blass







This is all quite similar to what we’ve seen from the recent OnePlus Open leak from WinFuture. Data engineer Yogesh Brar also posted apparent images of the device, showing off the identical camera array, similar thickness, and the same alert slider.

Both devices are expected to share the same technical specs as well, with Brar listing a 7.82-inch inner display and a 6.31-inch cover display, along with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for the OnePlus Open. The device could also feature a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera on the rear, with a 20MP inner selfie camera and a 32MP outer one, Brar notes.