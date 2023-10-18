Skip to main content
The Hydro Flask Tracker puts your fancy water bottle on Apple’s Find My network

Here’s an accessory so you can stick your accessory inside your accessory to keep from losing your accessory.

By Wes Davis, a weekend editor who covers the latest in tech and entertainment. He has written news, reviews, and more as a tech journalist since 2020.

A picture of a person holding the Hydro Flask with a Flex Bot and the tracker inside of it, with an AirTag inside of that.
The Hydro Flask Tracker lets you find your fancy water bottle.
Image: Nomad

If you’re in the club of people who spend too much money on water bottles (hey, no judgments — I own a $90 water bottle), you probably get irrationally upset when you can’t find it. To keep that from happening, phone accessories maker Nomad has a new solution: the Hydro Flask Tracker. It consists of a small disc with a pocket just for your Apple AirTag — but Nomad is counting on you to provide the rest of what you need to track your water bottle: a Hydro Flask bottle (32oz or 40oz), an AirTag, and a Hydro Flask Medium Flex Boot.

That’s right: it’s an accessory (the Tracker) for you to put an accessory (AirTag) in so you can put those accessories (the Tracker and the AirTag) inside the accessory (Flex Boot) for your accessory (Hydro Flask).

Anyway, the Hydro Flask Tracker isn’t a bad idea — certainly better than just duct-taping a tracker to your bottle — and it lets you find your bottle with your iPhone using Apple’s Find My app. (If you’re not sure how that works, check out our Find My guide.) There’s a small cottage industry of Etsy sellers already making accessories for exactly this purpose, so obviously, there’s demand. Frankly, I’d love more companies to make super niche accessories like this.

Anyway, it’s for sale and shipping now. Nomad sent some pictures over.

A picture of the Hydro Flask Tracker.
The Hydro Flask Tracker without an AirTag in it.
Image: Nomad
A picture of the Hydro Flask on a concrete surface, next to a Flex Boot and a Hydro Flask Tracker, which has an AirTag sitting in it.
You only have to pay for one of these things if you already have all of the others.
Image: Nomad
An exploded view showing the combination order. From top to bottom: Hydro Flask, AirTag, Hydro Flask Tracker, Hydro Flask Flex Boot.
The disc thing is what you’re buying.
Image: Nomad

