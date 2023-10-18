Tesla’s first Cybertruck deliveries will happen on November 30th

The Tesla Cybertruck finally has a delivery date, according to a company post on X (formerly Twitter). Along with its third quarter earnings today, Tesla announced the long-delayed Cybertruck electric pickup will have its first deliveries on November 30th at the company’s Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

In the past few months, Cybertrucks have started showing up on the road, all labeled as RC for testing or as prototype vehicles. The company previously said there would be a delivery event by Q3, but that never happened.

Earlier this year, Tesla said Cybertruck would have limited production this summer, and mass production would start in 2024. Tesla was apparently able to push out at least one Cybertruck in the factory in July.

Cybertruck was originally announced in 2019, but its production was delayed multiple times throughout the covid pandemic. The company had missed its initial preproduction target in 2021.